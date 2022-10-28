Rice County is using $50,000 in federal funds over the next two years to help fund a mobile home coordinator employed by a nonprofit.
The Rice County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved Healthy Community Initiative's funding request.
The county's contribution is coming from the county's federal coronavirus relief funds and will help pay the salary of HCI's mobile home coordinator hired last spring.
The coordinator works with local manufactured home occupants and park managers to improve safety and energy efficiency. He connects them with contractors and others who can complete repairs and make the structures more energy efficient.
The county's contribution frees up HCI funds to contribute toward the repairs and efficiency improvements.
There are over 700 manufactured homes in Rice County, the average age of which are 39 years.
“Some of these homes have deteriorated to the point that they’re unsafe,” said Rice County Housing Director Joy Watson.
Since May, 35 home assessments have been completed. More than 15 homes have been repaired. Heat tape, which helps prevent frozen pipes, has been installed in 18 homes.
