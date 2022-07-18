...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 98 to 102 expected today, lows in the
mid 70s tonight, and hot again on Tuesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
2020 Rice County Fair ambassadors and junior ambassadors are, clockwise from left, Daphne Luckow, Hannah Kraft, Monica Albers, Karly Flom and Aly DuPont. (Photo courtesy of Rice County Fair)
Hannah Kraft, Monica Albers and Karly Flom are this year's Rice County Fair ambassadors. Daphne Luckow and Aly DuPont are junior ambassadors.
They were crowned at a ceremony on Saturday.
Monica, 17, has been involved in Rice County 4-H for over a decade. She will be a senior at Faribault High School, where she is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, band, trap shooting and swimming.
Monica's favorite County Fair activity is watching the demolition derby and other shows.
Karly, 17, will be a senior at Faribault High School, where she is a member of the swim team and FFA. She is also a member of the Big Woods 4-H Club.
Karly's favorite fair activities are showing her sheep and participating in the 4-H Paradise in Porkland.
Hannah, 16, is a member of the Wheatland Wheaties 4-H Club and has held leadership positions at the club and county level. She will be a junior at New Prague High School, where she is on the gymnastics and track and field teams.
Hannah's favorite fair memory is camping with her family.
Daphne, 8, will be a third grader at Divine Mercy Catholic School. Her favorite fair memory is riding the high swings five times without getting sick.
Aly, 9, will be a fifth grader at Medford School. Her favorite fair activity is going on rides.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.