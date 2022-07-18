Fair ambassadors

2020 Rice County Fair ambassadors and junior ambassadors are, clockwise from left, Daphne Luckow, Hannah Kraft, Monica Albers, Karly Flom and Aly DuPont. (Photo courtesy of Rice County Fair)

Hannah Kraft, Monica Albers and Karly Flom are this year's Rice County Fair ambassadors. Daphne Luckow and Aly DuPont are junior ambassadors. 

They were crowned at a ceremony on Saturday. 

Monica, 17, has been involved in Rice County 4-H for over a decade. She will be a senior at Faribault High School, where she is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, band, trap shooting and swimming.

Monica's favorite County Fair activity is watching the demolition derby and other shows. 

Karly, 17, will be a senior at Faribault High School, where she is a member of the swim team and FFA. She is also a member of the Big Woods 4-H Club.

Karly's favorite fair activities are showing her sheep and participating in the 4-H Paradise in Porkland.

Hannah, 16, is a member of the Wheatland Wheaties 4-H Club and has held leadership positions at the club and county level. She will be a junior at New Prague High School, where she is on the gymnastics and track and field teams. 

Hannah's favorite fair memory is camping with her family. 

Daphne, 8, will be a third grader at Divine Mercy Catholic School. Her favorite fair memory is riding the high swings five times without getting sick.  

Aly, 9, will be a fifth grader at Medford School. Her favorite fair activity is going on rides. 

