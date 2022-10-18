Rather than paying nearly $508,000 to contract out about 130 cases requiring guardianship services, Rice County's Social Services division is proposing to restructure the department and hiring three of their own full-time guardians and a supervisor.
The Rice County Board of Commissioners heard the proposal at a workshop meeting Tuesday.
A guardianship is when someone is assigned to take care of an adult who is unable to make decisions regarding their health care, nutrition and other personal needs, due to mental or physical incapacity.
Each of the three new guardians would be paid nearly $74,000 and the supervisor would be paid about $83,o00. The county would maintain the contracted-out conservatorship cases for another $83,000.
Factor in some new transportation and technology costs and the restructuring would bring the county's projected annual costs down to about $397,000.
The restructuring would save the county around $110,000 in 2023.
For each following year, the amount saved would be contingent upon the number of guardianship cases in Rice County. The county would be able to take on even more guardianship cases within the restructured system.
The restructuring comes after a contract dispute between the county and their current guardianship-service provider, according to County Attorney John Fossum.
"They have suggested a significant increase for 2023," Fossum said. "(It was) well above what they had contracted for when we had request for proposals and they had accepted request for proposals. They submitted an alternate contract, which adds a lot of costs, and also increased their costs for 2023 … Rather than agree to their demands, we need to consider doing something entirely different."
Fossum said the change would not affect the number of staff needed in the County Attorney's Office.
“Based on my evaluation of the demands of taking over the legal work within my office, we believe we can perform our obligations within existing resources and are not seeking additional staff to add the guardianships to our caseload.”
Megan Thomas, adult services manager for the Rice County social services division, said she does not anticipate much difficulty in finding the new employees.
"Of the three guardians we have, one is a fairly new hire," Thomas said. "We had a very good pool of interviews during that time. So, I feel pretty confident (that we can find the employees)."
Commissioner Galen Malecha called the proposed change a "win-win."
"When you bring it in-house, you have better control of it," he said. "Not that the contractor was bad. To my knowledge, they did a very good job at what they did, but I think (by) bringing it in house, we're a little bit closer to it. And I think it's a good idea."
While the Board of Commissioners heard the proposed restructure, commissioners won't vote on the proposal until their next meeting next Tuesday.
