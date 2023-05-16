A solar garden at the Public Safety Center, plans for the now-demolished downtown block, land use at the historical society and the Cannon River Wilderness Area management and care were among the long list of topics  brought to the Rice County Board of Commissioners during a lengthy work session on Tuesday morning.

psc w solar.png

The site plans for the Rice County Public Safety Center may include a solar array to the east, as shown here. (Graphic by Colton Kemp)


north block.jpg

What to do with the empty space next to the Faribault Police Department is up for debate by Rice County Commissioners, but they said on Tuesday morning they'd like to hear the public's ideas. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

