After several members of the public voiced a wide range of concerns about election security, Minnesota Director of Elections David Maeda addressed the Rice County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The discussion centered around Rice County's election equipment and processes and whether the county should establish a new drop box to accept absentee ballots.
Maeda has over 25 years of experience with and is familiar with election processes, equipment, standards and safeguards.
"We do hear challenges against our election security," he told the county commissioners at their work session. "We take those very seriously."
This, he assured, is why, when he was appointed by Secretary of State Steve Simon in 2019, he hired a cyber navigator. A cyber navigator is someone who works with every county and state and federal officials and the FBI to work to ensure the infallibility of electronic election equipment.
As federally mandated, each ballot-counting machine is vigorously and thoroughly reviewed by verifying there are no vulnerabilities within the system's source code. Once the Election Assistance Commission has accredited the systems, they must be double-checked by the state.
Maeda noted a few of the protocols implemented by Minnesota that are designed to alleviate the public's concerns.
In Minnesota, every ballot-counting machine is tested in a setting that is open to the public. If the machines make a single error during these public tests, they are rejected by the state.
The second practice that he noted is the post-election audit. During this process, a few random precincts are selected and are counted by hand.
After the 2020 election, the hand-counted results had to be within 0.5% of the electronically counted results. If there was a deviation of more than 0.5%, more precincts would be audited by hand. In November's election, the allowed deviation is being lowered to 0.25%.
This system is not without flaw, because of the average deviation associated with hand counting. According to the Election Law Journal, there are lots of factors that can affect the accuracy of hand-counted ballots, including how and when they're counted and double-checked.
The Board of Commissioners also discussed creating a ballot-specific drop box. A decision will be made at a future board meeting.
The county originally installed a drop box to receive documents when the county offices closed for the pandemic. Some people also put their absentee ballots into the drop box.
This, in combination with new legislation that outlines the standards for drop boxes, left the county with a few choices.
Maeda said one option is to build a second secure drop box that would be used for just voter ballots. Signs on both boxes would specify which box is for which use.
The second option is to keep the existing drop box and not accept absentee ballots in the box. Signs would be added indicating ballots are not accepted.
The final option is to get rid of the existing drop box entirely.
Commissioner Jeff Docken supported this option, at least for now.
"My suggestion is let's not do the drop box, whatsoever; either one, for now," Docken said. "If something happens down the road where we get into the same position where we were at the start of COVID and we need to put a drop box out there to handle the needs of people who need it."
This sentiment was supported by a few members of the public and by Commissioner Dave Miller.
In the Rice County 2020 election, ballots were rarely left in the drop box, according to County Attorney John Fossum.
"I know we had a data request on the ballots dropped in the box," Fossum said. "There were never 20 received over the course of a weekend... Even over a weekend, there were never 20."
According to the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, ballot drop boxes "provide a secure and convenient means for voters to return their mail ballot." In addition to being available 24/7, they are cheap and easy to maintain and voters who are physically unable to return a ballot can have someone else deliver it for them.