Rice County and the city of Faribault both are looking to buy or sell property.
The Rice County Board of Commissioners held a closed meeting Tuesday morning to discuss three properties located near the Rice County Government Services Building.
The Faribault City Council also was scheduled to hold a closed meeting Tuesday evening to talk about potentially buying six properties and selling two pairs of adjoining parcels.
Governing bodies are allowed under state law to close meetings from the public in order to “develop or consider offers or counteroffers” for the purchase or sale property, and to review property appraisals.
County boards and city councils must publicly name the properties that are being discussed.
Rice County Sara Folsted listed three properties before the Board of Commissioners moved into closed session.
Two of the properties are on First Avenue NW and adjacent to county-owned former commercial buildings that were torn down in November. Removing the two remaining buildings would clear the entire west side of the 300 block of First Avenue NW for redevelopment.
One property is owned by the county and is now the home of the Rice County Friendship House, which provides support to people who have a mental illness. The other building is owned and occupied by a law office and is valued at $162,000.
The county also is looking at a vacant lot nearby at 407 Third St. NW, across from the Government Services Building. The lot is owned by Rice County Habitat for Humanity and valued at nearly $29,000, according to public records.
The Faribault City Council was scheduled to discuss a broad range of properties all across the city.
The largest parcel the council apparently must be considering buying is 72 acres of family-owned agricultural property located south of the Faribault Soccer Complex and south of an approved, but not yet built 192-unit apartment complex. The land is valued at nearly $665,000.
The most expensive property on the city’s list is the Innovative Food Processors manufacturing facility at 2125 Airport Drive. It is valued at over $3 million. The council has previously taken preliminary steps to evaluate that site for a stormwater pond needed to serve the industrial park.
Other currently privately owned properties on the council’s list to discuss were the closed former Central Auto Repair at 505 Central Ave., the building at 14 Third St. NW that has apartments and the Taran Grocery and Deli, and an undeveloped 2.3-acre lot off of Fowler Street behind A&J Self Storage and A&A Auto Repair.
City-owned parcels the council discussed included two undeveloped adjacent lots totaling 6 acres at the end of First Avenue NW (near Borchert Motors), and two adjacent open lots next to an apartment building in the first block of First St. NW.