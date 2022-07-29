Understanding the county’s need for additional housing, the Rice County Board of Commissioners this week agreed to support three projects that could bring hundreds of new housing units to the city of Faribault.

Willow Street development

Three apartment buildings similar to this one are proposed to be built on the southwest corner of 17th Street SW and Willow Street with the aid of tax increment financing. (Photo courtesy city of Faribault)
Apartment rendering (copy)

A 77-unit apartment building is planned on the former VP Online property near the viaduct, pending tax increment financing approval from the Faribault City Council. (Image from city of Faribault)

