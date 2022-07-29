Understanding the county’s need for additional housing, the Rice County Board of Commissioners this week agreed to support three projects that could bring hundreds of new housing units to the city of Faribault.
The approvals support a pair of requests for tax increment financing to help two apartment buildings move forward and up to $5,000 to develop a concept plan for a proposed housing development on about 105 acres off Highway 60 west of the interstate.
Without the TIF dollars, neither of the two multi-family projects, which have gotten the necessary city approvals, would be viable financially, according to Faribault Economic and Community Development Director Deanna Kuennen, who appeared before the board.
TIF is an economic development tool which finances development using property tax revenue generated by the project.
The projects, both off Willow Street, will add nearly 270 apartments to the city.
A 2018 housing study found a 0.8% vacancy rate in Faribault and a 1.3% vacancy rate within a 12-mile radius of the city, Kuennen said. A healthy vacancy rate is about 5%.
While new multi-family units have been completed in Rice County and others are underway, they aren’t enough to fill the need, Kuennen said.
“While this new housing is a welcomed addition, the persistent low vacancy rates are still hindering the community as a whole, Kuennen wrote in a July 14 letter to County Administrator Sara Folsted.
“Existing business and industry struggle with employee recruitment and retention, and have identified the lack of housing as one of the biggest obstacles. Prospects and new employers base location decisions on their ability to find workers. There are currently hundreds of available jobs in the city of Faribault that have gone unfilled. If there were more housing, employees would have options to live, work and raise their families in Faribault.”
Pending approval from the Faribault City Council, the two TIF districts will exist for nine years and are expected to generate about $4 million.
A third request came before the Rice County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, which has the same makeup as the board. That proposal will allow the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce, which contracts with the Faribault Industrial Corp., to have a concept plan drawn up for a proposed development expected to include owner-occupied housing.
Chamber CEO and President Nort Johnson said Thursday the development would include row homes/brownstones, small homes and executive housing along the Cannon River.
Johnson said he foresees 60-70 small homes of anywhere from 900 to 1,100 square feet. Executive homes would be about 3,000 square feet and include high-end amenities.
“We need a drawing to get an idea of the kind of impact we can have,” he said. “Can we make them affordable without making them too crowded?”
County Housing Director Joy Watson endorsed the expenditure, reiterating to the board that the county’s “very, very low vacancy rate” is negatively impacting school enrollment, employers and area businesses.
“I do think this is a very good use of funds. It’s exactly what they were intended for, to stimulate housing and development projects that otherwise wouldn’t happen.”