The site of the Public Safety Center development is highlighted in red. The 109 acres were purchased on Sept. 14, 2021. Commercial and residential development and open space also is planned on the site. (Google Earth image/edited by Colton Kemp)
The Rice County Board of Commissioners approved the issuance of bonds to finance construction of the new Public Safety Center. Annual payments will likely be made by increasing taxes on commercial and residential property.
The vote Tuesday was 3-2, with commissioners Jim Purfeerst and Galen Malecha voting against issuing the bonds. It was unclear why each commissioner voted nay, but Malecha has previously stated he opposes the project.
The decision was made at the recommendation of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, LLC, which determined that Citigroup Global Markets made an offer with the lowest true interest rate of 3.78%.
The true interest rate was determined by calculating how much the county is saving, since Citigroup agreed to pay a premium of about $4 million. That is subtracted from the cost of the project and redistributed to each future payment.
The county expected to pay $44 million plus $37 million in interest to build the Public Safety Center.
Rice County Chief Financial Officer Paula O'Connell and Baker Tilly Director Christine Hogan said the county will save money by going this route.
Rather than paying over $54 million in interest, the county will pay an estimated $37 million. This brings the total cost for the Public Safety Center construction costs, finance costs and other low-level expenses to over $81 million.
The bonds are set to be paid over a 30-year period, but county administration hopes to repay them sooner and reduce the interest cost.
The county's first bond payment will be due in February 2024. According to Rice County Communications Coordinator Suzy Rook, the county hopes to make budget cuts during the upcoming budgeting process to lessen the impact on taxpayers.
Rook said the county will likely need to increase property taxes. This is supported by the post-sale tax levies outlined on page 26 of the bond resolution, which come out to just under $3 million per year.
County leaders originally planned to instead increase the sales tax, but that requires legislative approval and the Legislature failed to do so this session.
Construction of the Public Safety Center is expected to begin next month.
The project was proposed after the Minnesota Department of Corrections informed the county it would be reclassifying the Rice County jail to limit inmate stays to 90 days.
According to a feasibility study reclassification would cost the county over $1 million per year in transportation costs to take inmates to other jails.
