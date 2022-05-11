The Rice County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved County Administrator Sara Folsted’s request to use up to $215,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Community Action Center.
The federal pandemic-relief dollars will support a new employee position and food shelf upgrades.
Over $62,000 will be used for a half-time employment navigator, which Folsted said benefits county employers. Up to $147,000 will go for a buildout and a new freezer for the food pantry.
The remaining $5,400 will go toward the county’s contribution to the drop-in resource center.
“We’re fortunate to have some of these organizations within our county to help people in need,” said Commissioner Jim Purfeerst.
In other action at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Mark Shaw spoke about the importance of National Foster Care Month, which occurs during May.
“We join with other entities throughout the nation in recognizing foster care providers who help youth who need care outside of their own homes,” said Shaw, who recently retired as Rice County’s Social Services director and is continuing in a part-time role within the new Community Services entity.
Shaw detailed that Rice County currently has 100 children in foster care, supported by 54 licensed foster care providers.
“And we have 15 applications for foster care providers pending,” Shaw said. “That’s a wonderful number.”
Emphasizing that “families come in all shapes and sizes,” Shaw said that kids need love, identity and hope to flourish and that the lasting connections, stability and security a foster home may lend can contribute to healthy growth.
“Foster families open their hearts and homes and play a vital role in their healing process,” Shaw said. “The demand persists for caring and supportive homes for children whose families are going through difficult periods; all Rice County residents have an obligation to help kids grow up safely.”
The commissioners approved a National Foster Care Month proclamation.
“Thank you to everyone who is involved in foster care in any way, shape or form,” Commissioner Dave Miller said after the vote.
Amidst an otherwise routine meeting, a light moment transpired when Rice County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe was called forward.
Luebbe was due for reappointment to the role, and his new four-year appointment (effective June 1 through May 31, 2026) was duly approved.
Commissioner Galen Malecha joked it was going to be a job interview, then sincerely expressed, “Dennis, I want to thank you. Every time I’ve come to you, you’ve listened to the transportation needs of my district and have driven me around in your vehicle to look at what needs to be done or where there are problems.
“You’re willing to meet with all the engineers from the municipalities and I appreciate everything you do for us. It’s not always an easy job, especially when people want their road plowed at 2 a.m. in the dead of winter.”
Luebbe deflected the praise to his “great staff and department heads,” saying he was merely a small piece of the puzzle.
“I tell my staff that we’re a team and we have to work together on county needs,” said Luebbe. “We’re in county service, and I like to move the ball forward.”
In other action, the commissioners approved Sheriff Jesse Thomas’s request to proclaim the week of May 15 National Police Week in recognition of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
“2021 was the deadliest year for police since 1930,” said Thomas, noting there were 458 deaths.