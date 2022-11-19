Next summer, visitors to Central Park on Thursday nights will be able to buy fresh produce and other locally made products while listening to a free concert.
The Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market is planning to move to the park.
Faribault City Council members not only endorsed the move during a workshop meeting this week, they said they’d like to see more activities at the park.
Councilors also had no objection to allowing either of the farmers markets that will use the park to expand onto the Fifth Street side of the venue.
The Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market has been using the Rice County Fairgrounds during the warmer months. With its move to Central Park, there will be markets there up to three days a week.
The Faribault Farmers Market also uses the park on Saturdays from June through October and on Wednesdays from July through September.
Councilors welcomed the idea of allowing the markets to line up their booths along the three quietest streets surrounding the park. Second Avenue is not used, because it's the busiest of the streets and once was the site of a pedestrian accident. But Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky said it’s not clear why Fifth Street was banned by council action a number of years ago.
Allowing vendors along Fifth Street would have the downside of losing parking spaces along that stretch. But councilors preferred having more attractions to bring people in.
Peanasky said the organizing committee of the free city-sponsored Concerts in the Park series is in favor of complementary events, “because they think it will help draw additional people to the concerts.”
Mayor Kevin Voracek said he’d like even more attractions, and he said he plans to invite food trucks to come during the concerts.
“I think it’d be great to come down on a Thursday night and have supper, listen to a concert and wander through the farmers market and grab my cheese from the CannonBelle Cheese girls,” Voracek said.
The mayor said he’d also like to see music or other activities at the park on Saturdays.
“I’d like to see Saturdays more of a community event, rather than a pure farmers market,” he said. “There’s so many more opportunities for growth.”
Some councilors questioned if the market organizers could loosen their criteria on who can be a part of the markets to bring in more vendors.
Faribault Farmers Market managers Donna and Russ Bauer responded that they have to abide by state-imposed restrictions under the cottage food producer program.
Councilor Jana Viscomi suggested they look at how Northfield’s markets attract more diverse vendors.
Winter market
Farmers market fans don’t have to wait until the weather turns warm again. The Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market holds an indoor winter market one or twice a month, including from noon-3 p.m. Saturday at the Faribo West Mall. Visitors, of course, won’t see fresh produce, but they will find soaps, baked goods, eggs and other locally produced and handmade products.
Dawn Wegscheid recently took over as new manager of the market. Wegscheid said they also are in need of new board members to help guide the market’s future. Applications are due Dec. 15 for two-year terms that begin in January. For details go to cannonvalleyfarmersmarket.com.