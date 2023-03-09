...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Lawns with dandelions were seen last May in St. Peter, which is among the cities that promotes No Mow May. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Faribault city leaders aren’t interested in joining the No Mow May movement.
Councilors agreed Tuesday with city staff and the Environmental Commission’s recommendation that there are more productive ways to help bees and other pollinators.
No Mow May is a spreading campaign encouraging property owners to not mow their lawns in the month of May. The idea is to allow pollinator-friendly plants like dandelions to grow and feed pollinators.
But unattended lawns can run afoul of city ordinance and cause neighborhood conflict.
A growing number of cities have opted to waive their maximum grass height restrictions and some even are giving out free signs to residents promoting their No Mow May participation.
But Faribault councilors weren’t convinced the month actually provides enough benefit to pollinators to outweigh the drawbacks.
“If I didn’t mow my grass for the whole month, all that I would have is grass. It wouldn’t do anything for the pollinators,” said Mayor Kevin Voracek.
Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg noted the city of Burnsville recently opted out of No Mow May. He said there are mixed opinions over the effectiveness of the month and whether some people use it simply as an excuse not to maintain their lawns.
He said purposefully adding native plants that attract pollinators to non-grass areas is more beneficial.
Wanberg said unmaintained lawns are already an issue in Faribault, with the Police Department dealing with as many as 400 open complaints. City code says grass and weeds can not be left to grow taller than 8 inches in developed areas.
Wanberg said long lawns actually can pose an environmental hazard when they finally are cut. If people allow the clippings to go into the storm drains the grass is harmful to water quality when it reaches lakes and rivers.
New Councilor Chuck Thiele also had aesthetic concerns. He described a visit to a city that promotes No Mow May and the end of May. “The whole town looked ridiculous,” he said.
Councilor Peter van Sluis said he was supportive of No Mow May but will defer to the decision of the “people who know more about it.” He said he will let his grass grow longer but will keep it under the 8 inch maximum permitted.
In lieu of allowing tall grass, Voracek suggested the city do a social media campaign promoting other ways people can support pollinators.