Faribault City Council members had some questions about traffic flow and other exterior concerns Tuesday, but they gave first approvals for a charter school to move into a strip mall.
Surad Academy will open in the fall to 120 students in kindergarten through fourth grades in 8,000 square-feet of leased space at Faribo Town Square on Lyndale Avenue S. Founders of the public school plan to expand into more vacant mall space as it expands by one grade each year.
City code does not currently allow schools in commercially-zoned districts. Councilors approved a first reading of an amendment to the zoning code to change that.
“I think it’s a great re-use for the building,” Mayor Kevin Voracek said as the only comment before a unanimous vote in support of the zoning change. It won’t become official until after a mandatory second reading at the next council meeting.
Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg said charter schools are growing in popularity and often need a commercial space to start out in because state law prohibits them from constructing a building of their own until after they’ve been in operation for at least five years.
Schools will need a conditional use permit, and the council granted Surad Academy its permit after a few questions.
Voracek worried about the safety of the planned shared bus and parent drop-off/pickup lane to be located on the south side of the mall. Wanberg said there will be separated sections for buses and parents to stop.
The mayor also questioned the future school playground’s proximity to the mall’s trash enclosure. Wanberg said that can be reconsidered during staff’s final review of the project.
Councilor Tom Spooner asked if the sheds on display and the moving trucks parking outside the Faribo Town Square could be a conflict with the school. Wanberg said they will be kept away from the school’s operations on the south side of the mall.
Road projects slated
Eleven sections of city streets are slated to get some rehabbing. Along with fresh pavement, the projects might include sidewalk, curb and other repairs as needed.
The City Council on Tuesday accepted a feasibility report and scheduled a public hearing on the proposed project for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at City Hall.
Streets on the improvement list are:
• First Street SW, from Fourth Avenue SW to Ninth Avenue SW
• Second Avenue NW, from First Street NW to Division Street
• Second Avenue SW, from Division Street to Wapacuta Park
• Third Avenue NW, from 12th Street NW to 14th Street NW
• Third Street SW, from Fourth Avenue SW to Sixth Avenue SW
• Eighth Avenue NW, from Seventh Street NW to Ninth Street NW
• Eighth Street NW, from Sixth Avenue NW to Eighth Avenue NW
• Cuylle Bay
• 12th Street SW, from Sixth Avenue SW to Cuylle Court
• Birn Hill Drive, from Western Avenue to 200 feet west of West Hill Street
• West Hill Street
Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring and be at least mostly complete by late August.
Total cost is estimated at $1.1 million and will come out of the city’s Street Improvement Fund and its utility funds. Faribault does not assess property owners for road improvements, instead charging “franchise fees” on utility bills.