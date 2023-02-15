City Council has new member

Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray swears in new City Councilor Chuck Thiele Tuesday night in the Faribault City Council Chambers. Thiele was chosen last week to fill a vacant seat on the council through January 2025. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Faribault City Council members had some questions about traffic flow and other exterior concerns Tuesday, but they gave first approvals for a charter school to move into a strip mall.


