The majority of Faribault City Council members say they will support a financial subsidy for redevelopment of the former Farmer Seed and Nursery site. How much the city might contribute in the form of tax increment financing, however, has not been decided.
Developer KK&G Properties now owns the property on Highway 60 and plans to demolish six of the eight buildings on the site, including the oldest structures that date as far back as the late 1800s. The company wants to build a new apartment building and a new self-storage facility, and convert the two remaining buildings into storage buildings. Total project cost has been estimated at $10-11 million.
At a workshop meeting Tuesday, City Council members heard about a change in the redevelopment plan and were asked if they’d support tax increment financing.
In addition to a new apartment building, KK&G Properties had initially proposed rehabilitating the oldest building on the site and converting it into apartments.
But developer Nicole Elsawaf now says that building can’t be saved. Ground contamination and additional building structural issues have since been discovered, she said.
The new plan adds a fourth story to the new apartment building, bringing the total number of units to 52. But that is a net loss from the 60 total units previously proposed.
Even after eliminating the plan to save the oldest building, Elsawaf told council members Tuesday the redevelopment also won’t be financially feasible without public financial support.
“It’s about $2.4 million to bring the site back up to where I can build on it,” Elsawaf said.
The project already recently received a state redevelopment grant of over $611,000. Later Tuesday the council authorized submission of an application for a second grant to help fund ground contamination cleanup.
The council did not take any action on tax increment financing (TIF) on Tuesday. A formal request won’t be made this summer, but the developer sought to gauge council’s willingness before deciding whether to keep moving forward with the proposal.
TIF is an economic development tool used by cities to give developers funding representing the difference between the property taxes currently being collected on the existing property and the higher taxes that will be collected once the property is improved. Cities can give a developer the value of the increased tax collections for a certain number of years or up to a certain dollar amount.
The development is projected to generate around $1.6 million in additional taxes over 25 years, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen told the council.
Most council members said Tuesday they would support some TIF to help the blighted sight soon be cleaned up and redeveloped.
“I don’t know if you’re going to reach perfection on this,” council member Royal Ross said. “There's far worse things that could end up here.”
Some of the TIF supporters said they’d only support a subsidy for the apartment portion of the project. The city has been using TIF to encourage developers to fill identified needs in the community, including for more housing. The city has never awarded TIF for a self-storage facility.
The apartment building would generate a little under $1 million in additional taxes, according to Kuennen.
Other council members said they’d support TIF for the full redevelopment value. Council member Peter van Sluis said he is worried the developer will otherwise walk away from the project and the site will continue to sit in its blighted state.
Council member Sara Caron said she does not support any TIF.
“I don’t support apartments in this area. I don’t support losing that historical site,” she said. “So I am not in support of this project really at all.”