Coroner: Medford deaths were murder-suicide By ANNIE HARMAN Jun 7, 2022 The Steele County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the death of two Medford teenagers over the weekend was a murder-suicide.Following the preliminary autopsy results from the Steele County coroner, the deaths of Chandra Lanae Pelch, 18, and Jerome Charles Caldwell, 19, both of Medford, are consistent with a murder-suicide. Law enforcement was dispatched at 8:22 p.m. Friday for a report of a suspicious incident. Upon arrival, deputies located Pelch and Caldwell dead inside the home. The autopsy results show Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and head. Caldwell sustained a nonfatal gunshot wound to his chest and a fatal gunshot wound to his head. The autopsy shows Caldwell's injuries are consistent with self-inflicted wounds. He is considered the suspect shooter in the incident.No one else was injured in the incident and there is no threat to public safety, according to the SCSO. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with the investigation, which the SCSO says is still ongoing. Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie.