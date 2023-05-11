A man who has a history of stealing from gas stations and doorsteps is now accused of stealing cigarettes and lottery tickets from a gas station and trying to cash forged checks at local banks.
James Isaac Soza, 37, of Faribault, was charged in two new cases Wednesday in Rice County District Court.
Soza was arrested Monday after a Faribault bank reported he tried to cash a $750 check that belonged to people who had died.
Soza told an officer someone gave them the check for doing 19 hours of work, according to a court complaint. Soza reportedly claimed he saw a man putting items in a trash bin in Faribault, and the man he knows only as “Dan” hired him to help do cleanup work.
A checkbook also reportedly was found in Soza’s possession for an account at another area bank. Surveillance video allegedly shows Soza at that bank on Monday. An employee told police someone tried to cash a check for $750, but it was denied, because the account had been closed.
Soza is charged with felony check forgery in that case.
The other felony charges for state lottery fraud and theft stem from thefts from a Faribault gas station in February.
Surveillance video allegedly showed a man twice go into a back room and steal 13 cartons of cigarettes valued at over $1,400. On one of the occasions an employee accomplice allegedly gave him six $20 lottery tickets.
Soza was identified as the suspect after officers recognized him on surveillance video of the thefts and of winning lottery tickets being redeemed, according to the court complaint in that case.
After his arrest on Monday Soza said he is a personal care attendant for the gas station employee. He allegedly admitted the employee gave him access to the locked room and he took cigarettes and lottery tickets. He reportedly said he is a methamphetamine addict and wants to go to treatment.
Bail was set at at least $2,000 in both cases and first court appearance dates were scheduled for May 24.
Last month Soza pleaded guilty to felony counts of theft and mail theft and he was out on bail pending sentencing.
Soza stole mailed packages of Faribault doorsteps in December, the mail theft charges said. One of the doorsteps belonged to a police detective. Last summer charges said he was involved with the theft of electronics from a gas station in northern Rice County that was coordinated with an employee.
