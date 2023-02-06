Authorities are looking for a sex offender who allegedly absconded — not for the first time — from probation the same day he was released from prison.
Steven Marvis Harding, 39, who is from Faribault, was released from the prison in Stillwater on Jan. 3 and taken to a Faribault hotel, because he did not have a place to live, according to a court complaint.
Less than five hours later a monitoring service reported Harding had removed his ankle monitor. The monitor was found in Harding’s hotel room and appeared to have been cut off, charges allege. Surveillance video reportedly showed someone pick up Harding in a dark SUV.
Harding was charged Monday in Rice County District Court with felony violating predatory offender registration requirements and gross misdemeanor escaping from custody. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but his whereabouts were unknown.
Hardiing “has a history of cutting his monitoring bracelet off and absconding,” the charging complaint says.
Harding was first imprisoned in 2016 after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child. He was released in 2019 but sent back to prison after he missed an appointment with his probation officer, court records show.
He reportedly disappeared again last July after cutting off his monitor and leaving it in a dumpster at the Faribault Walmart. He was found 11 months later in Indiana.