It’s been more than a decade since a car wash was originally proposed in the lot on Ash Street.
Nearly an hour of discussion took place during Thursday night’s Lonsdale City Council meeting before a permit was ultimately approved.
After a heated neighborhood meeting, a number of compromises, a study of how sound travels in the area and multiple proposals to the Lonsdale Planning Commission and the City Council, Wetzel seems to have finally gotten permission to construct Wetzee’s Car Wash.
Since 2006, residents of Lonsdale have opposed its construction. When Jake Wetzel proposed the car wash once again, he was met with the same concerns as before, mainly being noise and traffic.
Originally, neighbors were concerned that the dryer systems of the car wash would be too loud and annoying. They were also concerned about increased traffic to the area.
In June, councilors waved aside the traffic issues, noting they want more traffic in Lonsdale. However, the noise concerns were enough to deny the first of the latest round of proposals.
At the time, councilors recommended a neighborhood meeting, so Wetzel could come to a compromise with the residents. He held the meeting in August, which was largely unproductive.
Still, Wetzel returned to the Planning Commission with some changes to his original site plans. He would have a 6-foot wall to mitigate noise, extend the length of the building to allow the doors to be closed during washes and add a berm with trees for noise mitigation.
He brought forth the findings of a number of sound studies as well. The studies measured the noise impacts of comparable car washes have in surrounding areas and the noise levels of businesses near Wetzee’s Car Wash’s proposed site.
From a few different distances for each, he measured the decibels of the refrigeration condenser atop Mackenthun’s grocery store, the A/C unit atop the nearby bank and passing traffic from the highway into Lonsdale. The car wash would be quieter than all three, if you take the studies at their word.
Regardless, Mayor Tim Rud said he recognized the effort Wetzel had put into appeasing the concerns of neighbors.
“I mean, I think you’ve done a lot of due diligence, as far as the noise, and addressed a lot of the concerns,” he said to Wetzel. “Don’t get me wrong.”
However, Rud had concerns about traffic coming out of the car wash. He said that the headlights would shine into their houses, so the exit lane should go out to the east.
Councilor Scott Pelava brought up that headlights had never been an issue before. He also felt it wouldn’t be an issue, in general.
“If they’re on the road headed due west, that goes right into the tree line, which runs right along the ditch,” he said. “So, there would only be lights for the 90-degree turn. Between fencing and screening, I don’t see light hitting anything.”
Still, the site plans were approved with the exit road going east, in order to avoid any possible headlights going into the neighbors houses. The car wash was also moved to the eastern lot, in order to put more distance between resident and the wash.