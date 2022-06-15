In a report to the Grand Lodge in 1907, Grand Exalted Ruler Henry A. Melvin recommended the observance of Flag Day by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Melvin’s suggestion was adopted at that meeting, and he urged all local Lodges to take part in ceremonies honoring the American flag and its history.
Prior to hosting a Flag Day service at Central Park for the last six years, the Faribault Elks Lodge #1166 held the service in different community locations.
Members gathered among community supporters Tuesday evening for the annual service commemorating the birth of the American flag.
Lakelanders Barbershop Chorus shared renditions of the “Star Spangled Banner,” and “God Bless America” throughout the service.
Other musical selections included the playing of “Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean,” an American patriotic song popular in the United States during the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Exalted Ruler Tony Drouillard presented introductory exercises along with officers.
“We are here to honor the country’s flag and its achievements beneath each fold,” Drouillard told those in attendance.
Chaplain Jan Hansen shared a prayer during the service honoring the freedom and sense of loyalty brought forth to the country through the American flag.
Assisted by member Cherie Johnson, Faribault Scout Troop 9306 members Everette, Ethan, Leo and Ronan presented flags while officers took turns telling attendees about the history of each flag. Troop 9306 members were joined by Scoutmaster Tom Helgeson, Committee Chair Robin Dalby and Kevin Voracek.
Pre-revolution, colonies had many local flags. One of the most famous flags was the “Rattlesnake Flag,” with the slogan, “Don’t tread on me,” as a warning to the British.
In 1775, the “Pine Tree Banner” was used on America’s first fleet of warships, which engaged the British in battle November through December in 1775.
The “Grand Union” flag, of 1775-1776, had 13 alternating red and white stripes representing the 13 original colonies. The first authorized American flag was established by congressional resolution on June 14, 1777.
The second congressional flag act added two stars and stripes to represent admission of Vermont and Kentucky into the union in 1794. The present flag was established by Congress in 1818. Stripes would stay at 13 from then on, but a new star would be added for each state that joined the union. In 1818, there were only 20 stars on the flag. The 50th star, representing Hawaii, was added in 1960.
Leading Knight Ken Weaverling talked about the meaning of the flag and what it stands for.
“It is an emblem of unity, power, thought and shape,” Weaverling recited.
Drouillard concluded, “Let us rededicate ourselves to the charity, justice, and brotherly love of the American flag.”