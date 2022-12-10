How many Watts does it take to light up the city? Apparently, just one.
Faribault houses with bright, Christmas charm are invited to go head-to-head — or roof-to-roof — in the Falala Lights Contest.
The contest is a fairly new one. It was started by a fittingly named Faribault native, Kelley Watts, who brainstormed the idea with her mom, Laura Boudreau, during the first COVID Christmas, in 2020.
“Mom and I decided to try and boost holiday spirits because people were asking for things to do with their families because we were social distancing,” Watts said. “It grew from there. People loved the idea, so we decided to really go with it and we had fun.”
Looking at lights is a family tradition for Watts. She grew up going to see the Keller Family Farm’s setup every year for the holidays.
“All of us would go out to the Keller Farm to look at the lights and visit with the family,” she said. “There’s always been a ton of people who go out there. And the donations are more than welcome out there for the lighting because it’s not cheap.”
Amid the era of virtual graduations and drive-by birthday parties, many folks focused on the negative impacts the pandemic had on their holiday plans. Instead of focusing on the negatives, Watts came up with an idea to “brighten the COVID holiday.”
Property owners with light displays are invited to submit their addresses. Watt puts them on a digital map and enters them into a drawing for prizes.
The contest wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support and participation. More and more local businesses donate gift cards and other items for prizes with each year of the contest.
“We decided to ask for donations for prizes,” she said. “People were more than willing to donate prizes and that’s gotten even better.”
So far this year, the prizes include burger patties and honey from Maple Wood Farms and Michelle Jasinksi of Weichert Realty donated five $20 gift cards for Ace Hardware, and insulated mugs and sweatshirts.
The winners will be announced on Dec. 23.
Although it’s called a “contest,” there aren’t really qualifications or even judges. The prizes are randomly drawn from the pool of participants.
“I started out with the concept of a contest, but we took it out because we don’t want people to feel (discouraged to join),” she said.
Anyone who is proud of their display is welcome to enter, no matter how many bulbs they light up.
Each year since the contest began, she’s put each address into an online map, allowing folks to plan out their drive to see the spectacular displays in Faribault.
“I actually was contemplating not doing it this year because I have a very busy schedule,” Watts said. “I have a lot on my plate, but I couldn’t let it just die. … If someone thinks that they have a bigger, better idea, I’m happy to hand the reins over.”