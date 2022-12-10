Kelley Watts

Kelley Watts was the 2021 Winterfest grand marshal. She started the Falala Lights Contest in Faribault. (File photo/southernminn.com)

How many Watts does it take to light up the city? Apparently, just one.


Falala Lights '22 3.JPG

Daniel Gruber Sr. set up lots of lawn ornaments and string lights at his house at 510 LaDonna Lane in Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Falala Lights '22 4.JPG

The pathway leading up to Daniel Gruber Sr.’s front door glows blue and purple from all the lights in his yard. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Falala Lights '22 2.JPG

Ryan and Megan Southworth’s house at 3242 Graham St., near the Faribault airport, has lights that are programmed to sync up with the Christmas music on 88.3 FM. A video of the display is included in the online version of this story. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Falala Lights '22 1.JPG

At Heather Schwartz’s house on Seventh Street in Faribault, a few inflatable Grinches welcome passersby. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

