Plans for two predominantly state funded road projects were approved by the Faribault City Council Tuesday, while bids for improvements to lesser-used streets came in significantly lower than estimated.
The state-funded work will be on Second Avenue NW, from Fourth Street NW to 14th Street NW, and 14th Street NW from Second Avenue to Central Avenue.
City Engineer Mark DuChene said both street sections will receive a new top layer of pavement.
On Second Avenue, curve ‘bump-outs’ will be added at the intersections of Fifth, Sixth and Eighth streets. The sidewalk and curbs will be extended a bit out into the current roadway with a goal of improving pedestrian safety.
Duchene said the bump-outs will help make crossing pedestrians more visible and shorten the distance they are in front of traffic. They also will slow traffic and will block drivers from trying to right at the same time the vehicle that was in front of them is turning left.
Other work will include curb and gutter and stormwater sewer repairs as needed.
The work is estimated to cost about $1.5 million, according to the city engineer. A Minnesota Department of Transportation grant will fund $600,000 of that.
Most of the remainder would be funded by the city’s Municipal State Aid allocations. The state provides funding to many cities to help maintain high-traffic streets.
Start of construction will be deferred until after the Heritage Days parade in mid-June, DuChene said. He added he hopes the work will be at least mostly complete before the Pet Parade in August.
Councilor Peter Van Sluis asked how motorists will be impacted while the work is underway. DuChene said there will be minimal short-term detours.
Council action taken Tuesday allows city staff to move forward with preparations before soliciting bids from contractors.
Bids also were received Tuesday on this year’s already approved residential street project. Eleven street segments will get a new layer of top pavement, as well as sidewalk, curb and other repairs where needed.
The lowest construction bid was received from Faribault-based Bituminous Materials LLC for about $738,000. That’s more than $126,000 less than the estimated cost.
That puts the total project cost at about $848,000, to be funded predominantly by out of the city’s street improvement fund, as well as some from the utility funds. While most cities assess abuting property owners to fund or help fund residential road projects, Faribault instead charges “franchise fees” on all property owners’ utility bills.
Duchene said the contractor is eager to get started on construction as soon as possible and the work will be done by late August.
The streets that will be updated are:
• First Street SW, from Fourth Avenue SW to Ninth Avenue SW
• Second Avenue NW, from First Street NW to Division Street
• Second Avenue SW, from Division Street to Wapacuta Park
• Third Avenue NW, from 12th Street NW to 14th Street NW
• Third Street SW, from Fourth Avenue SW to Sixth Avenue SW
• Eighth Avenue NW, from Seventh Street NW to Ninth Street NW
• Eighth Street NW, from Sixth Avenue NW to Eighth Avenue NW
• Cuylle Bay
• 12th Street SW, from Sixth Avenue SW to Cuylle Court
• Birn Hill Drive, from Western Avenue to 200 feet west of West Hill Street
• West Hill Street