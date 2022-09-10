Lengthy lane and lamp closures are planned on I-35 through Faribault in 2023 and 2024. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding open houses next week about the freeway project, as well as upcoming traffic signal replacements in Faribault.

I-35 construction

Construction on I-35 in 2023 and 2024 will include all three of Faribault’s accesses. (Map courtesy of MnDOT)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments