Faribault’s School Board turned a new page at its first meeting of the year, with two new conservative-backed members making their voices heard loud and clear from the start.
While voters had a full slate of incumbents to choose from last November, the most popular candidate for School Board was former state representative Lynda Boudreau, a vocal conservative activist who served the area for five terms in the Legislature.
In third place behind Boudreau and Board Chair Chad Wolff was another vocal conservative, Linda Moore. As co-founder of the Language Learning Center of Faribault and a university professor, Moore brings significant experience in education to the board.
Moore made herself well known to board members even prior to her election. She repeatedly spoke during the board’s public comment period on the dangers of exposing young children to content on topics such as Critical Race Theory, gender and sexual identity, and Marxism.
Boudreau has touched on many of the same themes, including in columns previously published in the Daily News. Both candidates were endorsed by the Rice County Republican Party, along with incumbent LeAnn Lechtenberg and candidate Michael Cross.
Faribault School District voters have trended increasingly toward conservative candidates in recent elections and backed the straight Republican ticket in this election.
Moore and Boudreau defeated incumbents Lechtenberg and Courtney Cavallier. Both retained significant support, with Lechtenberg falling about 300 votes short of fellow incumbent John Bellingham for the fourth and final seat up for election.
Boudreau and Moore are joining a board that already has one staunch conservative in Richard Olson. The longtime board member has proven time and again that he’s not afraid to go his own way on a board that has often been marked by comity and otherwise unanimous votes.
Last month, Olson was the only board member to oppose giving final approval for the District to accept a grant provided through the Minnesota Department of Health and Human Services to help Black and Latino students dealing with addiction issues. Olson argued that because the grant did not also benefit white students, it was exclusionary and racist.
In Boudreau and Moore, Olson will have two colleagues who have repeatedly argued that some “equity” initiatives actually serve to unfairly benefit some students at the expense of others. Alongside board member Jerry Robicheau, both are now slated to serve on the District’s Equity Committee.
New year votes
The first vote of the night was to select a board chair for 2023. Moore and Boudreau were quick to nominate Olson for the position. Boudreau touted Olson’s experience as a 14-year member of the board and his service representing the district at the Minnesota School Board Association.
However, the four vote coalition of Wolff, Bellingham, Robicheau and board member Casie Steeves held together to re-elect Wolff as chair. An effort to make Olson the board’s treasurer failed along the same lines, with Robicheau winning the 4-3 vote.
With Belligham retaining his position as vice-chair and Casie Steeves staying as the board’s treasurer, both without opposition, the board’s three member right-leaning bloc won’t have a formal place in the leadership. They will have plenty of seats on committees.
Even with ideological allies on the board, Olson proved he’s still more than capable of going his own way. His motion to increase the board’s compensation by $50 per member per month was voted down 6-1, with Moore and Wolff both arguing that it was the wrong time to raise board compensation.
“With the realization that in the future we probably have to make some cuts, and also because of the declining achievement in the last few years, I don’t think a raise is appropriate,” Moore said.
Robicheau stuck to his long-held position that the board should not accept any compensation whatsoever. If board members did vote in favor of giving themselves a salary, he said they should consider donating at least one month of that salary to help fund a scholarship for Faribault students as has been done in the past.
“Last year we formed a scholarship for students who are going into education,” Robicheau said. “I believe that’s probably one of the few in the state.”