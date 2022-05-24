A primary election is today to determine Congressional candidates who will appear on the special election ballot in August.
The special election is needed to fill a vacancy caused by the death of 1st Congressional District Rep. Jim Hagedorn. The candidate in each party with the highest number of votes in the primary moves on to the Aug. 9 election. The winner in that race will serve until the end of Hagedorn’s term, Jan. 3, 2023.
There are 10 candidates vying to represent the Republican party: Bob “Again” Carney, Jr., Kevin Kocina, Jeremy Munson, Nels Pierson, J.R. Ewing, Brad Finstad, Roger Ungemach, Jennifer Carnahan, Matt Benda and Ken Navitsky. The GOP did not endorse a candidate for the special election.
Democrats will be voting for one of the following candidates to appear on the ballot in August: Warren Lee Anderson, Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, James Rainwater, Jeff Ettinger, Richard W. Painter, George H. Kalberer, Rick DeVoe and Candice Deal-Bartell. Ettinger, of Austin, won the DFL endorsement.
Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District comprises much of southern Minnesota, including the cities of Faribault, Lonsdale and Morristown; all of Cannon City, Erin, Forest, Morristown, Shieldsville, Walcott, Warsaw, Wells and Wheatland townships along with Webster Township’s 1st precinct.
New congressional district maps approved earlier this year do not impact the special election. Redistricting will affect the Aug. 9 primary and Nov. 8 general election.