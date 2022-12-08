After passing through the entrance of the Congregational Church of Faribault Thursday afternoon, visitors may have felt they’d traveled back in time to an old England.


Pastor Susan Lester of the Congregational Church of Faribault sings “Ta-ra-ra Boom-de-ay” with the attendees of their church’s Victorian tea. The song was written in 1891 and the melody is notably used in the “Howdy Doody” theme song. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Members of the Congregational Church enjoy some tea and deserts during thier Victorian tea time. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Pastor Susan Lester sings with the attendees of a Victorian tea at the Congregational Church of Faribault. She also was the seamstress for many of the costumes worn by the staff. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The Congregational Church of Faribault was once known for their pancake suppers and Christmas ham dinners. Now that the pandemic has greatly subsided and vaccinations have been somewhat universally accepted, they hold a post-COVID tea time. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Attendees of the Victorian tea at the Congregational Church of Faribault aren’t unwilling to participate in the chorus of “Ta-ra-ra Boom-de-ay” with Pastor Susan Lester. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

