Cast members of the Paradise Community Theatre's production of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" will take the audience back in time to the 15th century. 

Quasimodo, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of Notre Dame played by Cody Jensen, has a strong desire to be part of the outside world one day. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Phoebus de Martin, played by Jason Meyer, protects Esmeralda, played by Jenna McMains, from the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, played by Patrick McColley. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Gypsy Esmeralda, played by Jenna McMains, and the new captain of the guard, Phoebus de Martin, played by Jason Meyer, share a moment together. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The Paradise Community Theater's production of its summer musical, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," will take the audience back in time to the 15th century this weekend and the following weekend. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

