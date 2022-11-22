Come one, come all. Faribault Foundation’s annual CommUnity Thanksgiving Dinner returns Thursday at the Faribault Eagles Club. The volunteer-run meal is free to any hungry person from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128.
Each meal is a traditional turkey dinner, with mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, gravy and pumpkin pie. A total of 52 turkeys will be carved.
Last year, approximately 700 guests participated in the dinner, mostly through take-out orders. The 2020 when the dinner was cancelled due to the pandemic.
While it’s difficult to estimate numbers year to year, lead volunteer Laura McColley expects in-person dining to rebound.
This is the event’s second year at the Eagles Club. It previously was hosted at the American Legion. The new host has provided the foundation with a great space, according to McColley, who recommends the experience of enjoying this dinner in-person with other members.
“Just show up and we’ll get you a table,” McColley said.
The community meal offers a free delivery service to those who can’t make it out to the event. Buckham West of the Faribault Fire Department will be on call for delivery orders.
Volunteers are still needed for turkey carving and table setting beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday. On the day of, volunteer servers are needed both in-house and for deliveries.
While the meal is free, donations to Faribault Foundation are welcomed.
“It’s a way for people to make a contribution to a charitable cause,” foundation Director Kymn Anderson said. “It’s all run by volunteers and it’s very organic.”
The Faribault community Thanksgiving dinner had humble beginnings in the McNamara’s restaurant at the Faribault Hotel in the 1990s. The owners lost two parents about two weeks apart. They decided rather than have a Thanksgiving, they would host their own community dinner in McNamara’s for the residents in the Faribault Hotel who had nowhere to go for the holiday.
This went on for a couple years before McNamara’s closed. The community dinner moved to different places for the next few years until finding its footing.
“We found our home at the American Legion,” said Chuck Ackman, general manager of McNamara’s and volunteer since the first year. “It started humbly and grew into this really big, community-wide effort both from the volunteers and the people who showed up.”
This partnership between the community Thanksgiving dinner and American Legion lasted about 15 years, boasting the dinner’s most impressive numbers, sometimes serving thousands of customers both in-house and through delivery.
A number of local businesses and organizations donate food and funds to the dinner each year.
