Sixth grader Sakariye Ali says he is going to ride his new bicycle primarily on the trails near his Faribault home.
Fellow sixth grader Jabir Tahlil is planning to use his new bicycle to go visit friends, especially this summer when he would have otherwise been stuck at home.
“I’m going to have a good summer,” he said.
Sakariye and Jabir were among over 60 Faribault youths who received a free bicycle Saturday through Free Bikes 4 Kids, with support from multiple Faribault area organizations.
The partnership has brought several used bike giveaways to Faribault over the years. The distributions have historically been by invitation only, with educators or other partners identifying youths in need in advance.
Some bicycles went unclaimed during the pandemic, leaving organizers with extra to give out this year. So they decided to open the giveaway up to all youths on a first-come, first served basis.
There were a little over 30 bicycles at Jefferson Elementary School and another 30 at Faribault Middle School Saturday morning. All bicycles were claimed within a half-hour at both sites.
That was even faster than expected by Ellie Eul and Nora Schulz, who led the distribution on behalf of Faribault Community School. Families were lined up before the distribution began, and most in line quickly went home with a bike. Some families had to be turned away when the bikes ran out.
Along with a used bicycle, the first 60+ youths in line received a new helmet and bicycle lock.
Each fall, community members are invited to donate bicycles they no longer need at drop sites hosted by Allina Health. Over the winter, Allina volunteers help fix up bicycles at Free Bikes 4 Kids, which is a Twin Cities-based nonprofit organization.
Allina Health Manager of Community Engagement Natalie Ginter worked on one donated bicycle this winter that was coated with grime, but just needed some elbow grease.
“Underneath all that was a really good bike,” she said.
In exchange for their help, Allina Health receives an allotment of bicycles. Allina partners with community organizations to get the bicycles to youths in need, Ginter said.
Allina also donates the helmets given along with the bicycles.