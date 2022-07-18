The Fun Lil' Band in Rice County garners members from all types of professions — from pastors, accountants, cashiers, farmers, medical doctors, nurses, social workers, students, mechanics, teachers, office clerks and gardeners.
All are welcome to play with the band, which strives for fun, not perfection.
"People tell us we sound really good when we play at events, too," facilitator Jane Egerdahl joked. "Maybe having fun helps us sound better?"
After 10 years of facilitating the Faribault Area Community Band, Egerdahl felt burnt out. She was left to either let the band fold, or remove the "non-fun" parts of facilitating.
With the change in direction, came a change in the name to the Fun Lil' Band in Rice County.
"I now make sure it's as fun for me as for the other members," Egerdahl said. "I'm having a blast with this group. I tell people I'm the least talented in the band, but they let me stay because I keep the group going."
Amid private events, community members can support the band at two upcoming public events: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Rice County Fair in the garden area, and 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Nerstrand City Park.
Egerdahl usually recommends participants be at a minimum of a seventh grade band level, or willing to practice to that. But they have had younger students that come with their parents and play what they can.
It's a family affair for some band members like Williamette brothers, Riley and Hunter. Riley has been playing in the band since he was in sixth grade.
Hunter joined the band in 2016 as an eighth grader. Now a junior at South Dakota State University in Brookings, Hunter plays in the Jackrabbits Marching Band, but joins the band in the summer months.
"Joining a band with community members helped me grow in my musical ability outside of what I received in school," Hunter said. "Because of that I was able to connect to community members through music."
In the off season, Hunter said he tries to stay connected to band members, and they do the same.
"They always try to tune in, and keep up with what I'm doing in college," Hunter said. "It goes both ways. I try to keep up with them too."
Mercedes Tuma-Hansen discovered the band during the first summer of the pandemic when everything was shut down except Wednesday afternoon farmers markets. One Wednesday afternoon there was a "tiny" band playing and Tuma-Hansen and her now 3-year-old son went to listen. After the band was done playing, she went to say 'hi' and members invited her to join.
"It is just really fun. I've been playing with them ever since," Tuma-Hansen said. "I have a new baby now who is 6 months old that comes to band practices and performances with me now."
Marshall Hanson enjoys "practically everything" about the band.
"Most of us were in music, given instruments by a teacher and parent back in grade school," Hanson said. "For those of us that are older, it's a wonderful feeling to be back."
Hanson also appreciates how Egerdahl makes the band available to all without auditions and without any sense of fear or shame.
"Anyone can join us. People are of all ages, intergenerational," Hanson said. "Those are things that appeal to not only me, but many people."
Sigrid Nelson also enjoys the range of ages of people involved.
"I think everybody just really enjoys playing, no matter what their level of expertise is," Nelson said.
Nerstrand resident Steve Bonde is one of the band 's founding members. He plays the trumpet and is often heard playing Taps, along with other songs, around town.
Bunde likes being able to make music with fellow musicians.
"We're talented and we all make mistakes," Bonde said. "We are not perfect. Jane keeps us all together."
Melissa DeKnikker also likes the fun, relaxed environment members create.
"It's a great group of people to spend time with. And it's been a lot of fun to be able to play again," said DeKnikker, who plays the drums. "It's fun to use the talent you have."
Egerdahl said she was in need of a conductor for some of the band's bigger songs, so she asked Medford Band Director Brian Gustafson to come on board. He joined the band last month.
"We have young kids, we have older adults, and we're all just out there having fun and playing music," Gustafson said.
Bassoonist Janet White encourages all to partake in the "wonderful" opportunity to mix with a "great" group of people.
Saxophonist Peter Dodge said playing in a band is something he used to like doing many years ago and appreciates the opportunity to do it again.
"It's something I look forward to," Dodge said.
Carol Rist, who has been in the band with Edgerdahl since 2010, enjoys the opportunity to play her flute once again and encourages new members to join.
"We have some kids in school right now, and some who haven't played since high school," Rist said. "We're all able to learn from each other. We're all encouraging."