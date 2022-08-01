...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Sara Folsted, pictured with daughters, Anna, 8, (left) and Emmerson, 9, is the owner of the Scrunchy Millennial. Her daughters helped set up the store inside the Eclectic Alliance and sold their homemade lemonade during the grand opening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Izabella and Adalynn are the youngest store owners at the Eclectic Alliance. They provided the decorations and made the clothing that they sell in their store, Tie-Dye the World. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The, "mall within a mall," allows small-business owners to avoid the hefty startup costs that come with opening their own space, by renting out a section of the store to sell their goods. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Lisa Kellington is the owner of a woodworking booth, where she sells her homemade signs and sculptures. The booth is well-stocked and sits in the middle-right section of the mini-mall. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Eclectic Alliance is a "mall within a mall," says manager Laura Sterling. The new shop in the Faribo West Mall features 34 miniature stores from local and regional citizens looking to sell their art, crafts and other homemade items.
Eclectic Alliance opened its doors Tuesday. People can come peruse the wide variety of goods Tuesdays through Saturdays.
As the manager of the Faribo West Mall, Sterling said she often saw businesses getting turned away by the mall. Sometimes, they couldn't afford a full retail space, which is what Sterling hopes to prevent with the new mini-mall.
"I've had businesses before and I know how scary it is when you're sitting there worrying about if you're gonna make it," she said. "You know, paying for internet and all those extra expenses. So, I basically made it so these guys are coming in, they're renting their space or doing commission. You know, they get a chance to start a business without all that extra crazy cost."
The cheapest spot in Eclectic Alliance is $125 per month, which Sterling uses to help pay the rent. Not only does each owner save costs, Sterling said they also help out their fellow small-business owners in the mini-mall and around the city.
"If somebody drives from Mankato to come shop in here, or from Kenyon or Dundas, just to check things out, they'll also stop at out restaurants," said Sterling. "They'll stop at our gas stations. They don't just come and drive into town to go to one place. It affects other businesses too."
Sara Folsted is the owner of The Scrunchy Millennial, which sells clothing, accessories and furniture in the mini-mall. She also spoke about the benefits for the community.
"It'll be nice to have something local. I think this is a great opportunity for the people in the community," she said. "It's exciting."
The small-business owners don't need to be present to sell their items.
"If you were doing vendor events, you have to get up in the morning," Sterling said. "You gotta load your car, spend two or three hours setting all your stuff up, spend all day there, then load it all back up at night. I mean, you're putting in a full day's work. Now, they don't even need to be there. They can sit back and collect their checks at the end of the month."
There are no more spots currently available. Sterling said anyone wanting to rent a space can be added to the waiting list. She is also working to get the storage area rezoned for retail so she can use that space as well.
Shoppers who come to Eclectic Alliance will find a wide variety of items ranging from antiques to metal art.
"These are refurbished," Sterling said as she gestured to a few dressers in a booth. "People take things that would normally be thrown away and keep them from going by the fix them up so they don't go in the landfill."
