Laura Sterling.JPG

Faribault resident Laura Sterling is the manager of the Eclectic Alliance. She expressed her enthusiasm for the grand opening on Tuesday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Eclectic Alliance is a "mall within a mall," says manager Laura Sterling. The new shop in the Faribo West Mall features 34 miniature stores from local and regional citizens looking to sell their art, crafts and other homemade items.

Scrunchy Millenial.JPG

Sara Folsted, pictured with daughters, Anna, 8, (left) and Emmerson, 9, is the owner of the Scrunchy Millennial. Her daughters helped set up the store inside the Eclectic Alliance and sold their homemade lemonade during the grand opening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments