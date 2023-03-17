probation 4.JPG

Community Based Coordinators Ruth Lang and Dillon Harvey present during “A Walk Through Probation.” They outlined the steps Rice County takes to prevent people from entering the criminal justice system. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
probation 2.JPG

Rice County Community Corrections Deputy Administrator Rick Gieseke and Community Corrections Manager Angela Brewer introduce the presentation, “A Walk Through Probation” at the Rice County Government Services Building on Thursday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

What happens after someone is caught breaking the law?


probation 3.JPG

There were 15 stations during “A Walk Through Probation,” which represented the stages someone may go through before, during and after being involved with the criminal justice system. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
probation 1.JPG

Rice County Probation Officer Kate Langer wraps up the “Walk Through Probation” by outlining the conditions of supervised release. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments