What happens after someone is caught breaking the law?
On Thursday afternoon, several staff members of Rice County Community Corrections gave a presentation called “A Walk Through Probation,” which featured the stages before, during and after someone enters the criminal justice system.
The presentation consisted of 15 stations, each representing a different part of the county’s probation process.
“There’s a lot of different intervention opportunities and a lot of places where our staff interact with individuals as they move through the criminal justice system,” said Community Correction Manager Angela Brewer.
“The way that we’ve designed this presentation is we will be walking through the experience that a person in the justice system would have with our department in the order that a person might experience it. Not everyone who goes through the criminal justice system will experience all of these different stations.”
The first station, “Pre-arrest community-based coordinators,” was about what steps are taken to prevent someone from entering the criminal-justice system.
“About 95% of people in jail, really their biggest problem is substance use,” Community Based Coordinator Cindy Selvik said. “So, I spend most of my 40 hours a week getting people lined up to get assessments for treatment … A lot of people in Rice County get furloughs from the judge, which means they can leave jail to go to a treatment program.”
If a subject goes to jail for a lower-level offense, they might be offered the pre-charge adult diversion program. There are a number of qualifiers, like having a clean record and they must admit guilt.
If they don’t qualify for pre-charge adult diversion, then the bail process begins. The bail is set by a judge based on criminal history, the severity of the charge, if the person has a job and kids and several other conditions filed in the Minnesota Pretrial Release Evaluation and Assessment Form.
Court and conditions
Once they’re out on bail and awaiting their court date, accused offenders are required to participate in pretrial supervision and a pre-sentence assessment. Essentially, this step is meant to determine if they pose a risk to the community and keep tabs on them, based on their threat level.
If they are convicted, the sentence may include jail time, prison or probation.
The supervision during probation can be specialized or standard, depending on the individual needs of the person, like if they have domestic-violence problems or are a juvenile.
“Our goal is to have our clients be accountable for the choices that they made, the crimes that they committed,” Rice County probation officer Chelle Marquardt said. “We want to restore victims, to be fully again, so whether that’s a financial, maybe that’s an apology letter. We want them to be positive, contributing members of society.”
One of the newer options for specialized for those struggling with addiction is the Rice County Treatment Court. The approximately two-year program includes treatment and intensive monitoring, including frequent drug testing.
Probation officer Aaron Langer said the program is meant to enhance public safety and encourage accountability.
“We want to reduce recidivism,” Langer said. “I believe the statistics show it’s anywhere from 7.5% to 10% is the drop in that rate... Overall, we want to reduce the social and economic costs of illegal drug activity and we want to establish and support pathways to success for each participant.”
Reframing behavior
Offenders may also be required to go to cognitive programming groups or one-on-one therapy. Thinking for a Change, the program for men, focuses on three areas: social skills, cognitive self change and problem solving.
The programs “focus on how we interact with one another,” probation officer Kelli Cline said. “And that could include negotiating. It includes how to respond to anger appropriately, and then also how to receive feedback or give feedback to people in our lives.
“We spend time on examining our thoughts and behaviors and our feelings and recognizing where those risk factors pop up. … We look at how to set goals, what goals to set, and how do we meet them, brainstorming different choices. And then, also making plans for the future.”
Moving On, the program for women, focuses on acknowledging but not dwelling on past trauma, according to probation officer Amy Young.
“The Moving On curriculum includes technically six modules, but the main ones include listening and being heard,” Young said. “So we talk about healthy communication skills, building healthy relationships, talking about what’s healthy and what’s not and how to recognize that. We also touch on some domestic-related issues. Then we move on to expressing emotions. Then finally, we work towards making connections and staying healthy.”
Many of the programs lean on community partners, like the HOPE Center or other victim-advocacy organizations around town. According to Behavioral Health Services Unit Supervisor Dante Hummel-Langerfeld, these community partnerships have been the driving force for some of the progressive programs in Rice County, like treatment court.
If an offender violates probation, the Community Corrections team typically works with him or her to understand what happened, in a three-strike system. There is less leniency for offenders who are on supervised release following a prison sentence.