While studies have shown that music does something positive for our brains, Beau Chant Community Choir member Richard Jorgensen believes that choral music has the added benefit of being part of a supportive and caring circle.
Jorgensen, a singer from Faribault, said he receives a welcome dose of music therapy during every rehearsal.
“My therapist is not just the music, but our director, Dione Peterson Belling, who is highly respected in the choral community,” said Jorgensen. “Dione is kindness personified, but, when a performance is approaching, she is — to paraphrase Carl Sandburg’s description of Abe Lincoln — ‘soft as smoke and hard as steel.’“
For audiences needing a dose of music — with or without the therapy — Beau Chant Community Choir presents its spring concert Sunday at St. Luke’s Church in Faribault.
The concert titled “Sing On! Dance On!” marks the ninth year of offering choral concerts to the Faribault community and beyond, according to Dione Belling, the choir’s founder and artistic director.
Belling said she selects the concert program after researching what musical repertoire audiences will most likely appreciate, understand and enjoy.
“I’m a stickler for finding the right pieces that will also be challenging and interesting for the singers,” she said. “We want our choral concert to be fresh and fun, not boring and stodgy.”
The first half of the spring concert will include music about the art and fun of singing and include “Come to the Music,” “Brothers Sing On” and Christopher Aspaas’ commissioned composition, “The King of Love and Grace.”
The second half includes music about dance and features the men’s piece “Hoe Down” and a new Dan Forrest composition, “Skip to My Lou.”
Other concert favorites will include a new arrangement of “How Great Thou Art,” “Finale from the Gondoliers” and “Stomp Your Foot” from Aaron Copland’s opera, “The Tender Land.”
The program will include movement interpretations by dancers Tennyson Roiger, Emmalin and Lilyana Simons of Faribault.
The Faribault-based adult choir featuring singers aged 22-84, rehearses Monday nights and includes singers from around the region and the Twin Cities.
This year, instrumentalists hail from Northfield, Waseca, St. Olaf College, and Faribault.
‘Special camaraderie’
“I grew up in a musical family but my musical involvement was quite minimal during my working and childrearing years,” said John Backstrom of Northfield. “Early retirement enabled me to resume singing and I have sung with several choral groups as well as two quartets over the past two decades. All have been enjoyable but none more pleasurable than the last nine years with Beau Chant.”
Backstrom said despite Belling’s exacting rehearsals as they learn the music, the choir enjoys a special camaraderie and humor.
“Dione pushes us to our best possible level prior to our performances,” he said. “My wife and I are leaving the area this summer and I will certainly miss being a part of Beau Chant.”
“I guess it’s no exaggeration to say that Beau Chant has given me some of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Jorgensen said. “Singing for friends and neighbors here at home is at the heart of it all, but being part of Beau Chant has allowed Caryl and me to sing in a chapel in Rome designed by Michelangelo, at the Vatican (a Lutheran like me), at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, and at the Honors Choir Concert of the American Choral Directors Association. And the choir has also performed in Normandy, Ireland, and Lincoln Center.”
Elizabeth Okerberg of Owatonna said she’s thoroughly enjoyed participating in the Beau Chant choir over the past decade.
“Not that I’m solo material by any means but what I do find is that when you combine 40-plus voices in harmony it brings peace,” she said. “It allows my soul to catch up to the busyness of my days and provides me with the opportunity to be a team member, an alto and a contributor to the choir.”
Okerberg said she’s also relished the travel opportunities.
“I would never have had the opportunity to travel internationally and perform in world-renowned places had it not been for organizational wizards within our choir that makes these possible. I cannot imagine my senior years without participating in the Beau Chant choir. It keeps me young.”
Belling said to stay tuned for exciting plans already underway to mark Beau Chant choir’s 10 year celebration in 2024.