The Community Cafe has a longstanding tradition of “building community, one meal at a time.”
That sense of community begins in the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour kitchen, as teams of volunteers donate their time to prepare the meal in the mornings and serve the meals and clean up in the evenings.
A number of churches came together in 2009 and decided to offer a community meal weekly to anyone interested in dining with others. Volunteers were divided into four to five teams, with each team in charge of a Tuesday.
Meals were still served during the height of the pandemic. Nearly 26,000 to-go meals were picked up curbside in a span of about 20 months.
The Community Cafe moved back to indoor dining last December, and has been trying to build numbers back up.
Pre-pandemic, the cafe averaged 125 meals each Tuesday. It was serving over 300 meals early on in the pandemic.
Current numbers, Community Cafe Board Member Dave Campbell said, sit around the 250 mark. The majority are takeout.
To unwind from its pandemic model, and encourage a community environment, board members implemented new dining changes in early May.
Instead of bringing to-go meals to the main doors of the Cathedral, all meals are now served from the serving line.
Campbell said a number of beverage choices, better desserts and larger portions are offered for the dining room meals, as to-go boxes limit what can be offered.
Of the 40 to 60 in-person diners, Campbell said they seem to enjoy staying in the dining area and visiting with others.
“One thing I noticed is that the people who stay to eat are vibrant,” he said.
Kitchen Manager Cindy Lawson added they are slowly but surely seeing more indoor diners return. She said it’s especially nice seeing the regulars coming back.
“It’s hard to establish relationships when people just come in to grab a bag with the to-go meal,” Lawson said.
Things have been a little more difficult on the food side, Lawson said, as the donations from Channel One in Rochester aren’t like they used to be.
An order form that was eight to nine pages has dwindled down to three pages.
“We are hoping people step up to help out,” Lawson said. “But we are doing fine for right now.”
Along with offering the free meal, the Community Cafe has giveaway items once a month, typically the third week of the month. Different cleaning items like paper towels or sanitizing wipes, and food items like cereal, snacks or other easy-to-grab items are purchased for the sole purpose of giving them away.
On Tuesday, Pat King and Pat Ceplecha handed out packages of toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex (donated from the Salvation Army), cereal and sanitizing wipes. Many attendees of the meal took items while on their way to the door.
Ceplecha, a retiree from Shattuck St. Marys, enjoys interacting with others and building relationships.
“It’s a fun way to fill the time up,” Ceplecha said. “I’ve been here since it started.”
While King and Ceplecha manned the giveaway table, many more volunteers were in the dining area helping serve the meal and clean tables.
The crew serving consisted of Larry Churchill, Gayle Watters, Mary Kinney, Donna Schuldt and Karen Churchill, with Ruthie Vettrus and Mark Zenter on to-go duty.
Kinney said being a volunteer means building friendships with not only diners, but also fellow volunteers.
“It’s a good feeling,” Kinney said. “I also like the camaraderie with the other workers.”
Added Schuldt, “It is gratifying for me to be able to help out.”