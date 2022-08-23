Community Cafe_1.jpg

A sign outside the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour reminds passersby of the free community meal offered on Tuesdays. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The Community Cafe has a longstanding tradition of “building community, one meal at a time.”

Community Cafe_4.jpg

Mark Zentner and Ruthie Vettrus hand out takeout meals Tuesday at the Community Cafe. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Community Cafe_2.jpg

Volunteers Pat Ceplecha, left, and Pat King hand out giveaway items during the evening meal offering. Items included toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, Kleenex and cereal. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Community Cafe_3.jpg

Servers at the Tuesday Community Cafe meal of the roast chicken, mashed potato and gravy meal were, from left, Karen Churchill, Donna Schuldt, Mary Kinney, Gayle Watters and Larry Churchill. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

