Tuesday morning's Rice County Board of Commissioner's meeting was the culmination of several work sessions regarding renovations to several areas of the Government Services Building.
Although commissioners gave the go-ahead to advertise for bids, not all of them are fully supportive of the estimated $3.3-million project, at least not at the moment. During the discussion at the last work session, nearly all of the commissioners shared concerns about the cost.
What started the conversation about renovations was the addition of guardianship services. The county is moving the service in house and staff will soon move into has been a makeshift COVID-compliant courtroom.
Updates are now also planned in several other areas in the building. The departments affected include assessor's office, the parks and facilities department, the property tax and elections department, the finance department, the recorder's office and the state courts, which are all being reshuffled to make room for the guardianship services and other changes.
One of the main drivers for the project is ensuring election security and efficiency, county officials said.
The property tax and elections office is currently one big room, attached to the assessor's office and the recorder's office. A few walls are being added to To keep the election officials separate from other staff.
Card readers will be added to the ballot storage room and elections area, which will only be accessible by essential staff. During the last elections, about 30 people had access to the elections area. It will soon be restricted to around 10 staff members.
There are several changes being made to the layout of the building, including some that would shorten the distance an election official would need to travel with ballots. This is to reduce the chance of interception by a nefarious person, according to Parks and Facilities Director Matt Verdick.
He added that the tabulation machines currently also are dragged from one area to another, giving opportunity for worker injury. Moving the machine's storage area to the testing location will keep things safer and smoother.
Multiple Rice County staff members staff stressed that the election process is already secure, but the renovations will enhance that security and meet the needs of a growing population.
"We can't deny that our current setup that we have for property tax and elections is not going to be functional for 2024," Commissioner Steve Underdahl said. "We made do in 2022. But like I said, I don't think we can continue to do that."
Verdick added that the need to socially distance during the pandemic as well as an increase in the number of residents choosing to vote absentee gave way to a line out the door for absentee voting.
Plus, the accessible machine for voters with disabilities didn't fit in the absentee voting room. They were separated from others, which Verdick "sends the wrong message."
Cost concern
While nearly all the commissioners said they agree the changes are needed, commissioners expressed apprehension over signing the check during last Tuesday's work session.
"I would like to finish up the Justice Center (future Public Safety Center) before we move forward with any of these other projects," Commissioner Jim Purfeerst said. "I know we've got some outside buildings that some of the roofs are leaking. We've got gutters falling in certain places. I would like to see some of them issues addressed before we move forward with some of these projects. And that's all I have to say about this." Purfeerst later clarified the leaking roofs and falling gutters are at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
Commissioner Gerry Hoisington also had concerns about the cost of the project.
"I'm a bit perplexed over this whole thing," he said. "To say we couldn't function the way we are, I think is not true. Although I do know the guardianship is going to take something, the courthouse in is rarely used... So to say that has to get done, I don't know if that's true, maybe."
"It almost makes me want to come out of retirement and get the damn thing done, because I think I could save a half a million," the former construction company superintendent added. "But yeah, I'm just a bit perplexed. I guess that's where I'm at with the whole thing."
Underdahl said he feels the projects need to move forward.
"We've been discussing this for a while," he said. "It's been brought up a number of times about what are needs and what are wants with it. And we've always been trying to be very cognizant of the cost of this project or any project that comes before us."
Although Commissioner Galen Malecha had some reservations, he agreed that the renovations are needed.
"The guardianship program has already launched. And property tax and elections: very important. The security issues alone, we have to — not saying things aren't secure over there now because they are," he said. "So certainly, I'm in favor of it. I'm not in favor of some of the spending, but I will move forward with what we are proposing."
Verdick concluded last week's work session by clarifying why things are moving somewhat quicker than usual with the project.
"The reason we're having to have a tight schedule is to make sure that we can get the property tax and elections done before the end of December to ensure that, once they start the presidential primaries, they're fully functioning in their space, and that they don't have to work out of a temporary office space for that busy time," he said.