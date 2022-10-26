After the candidates for county commissioner delivered their final statements, the entire room fell silent, aside from a crying baby in the background. The last words spoken during the forum were those of the moderator, Kathryn “Kay” Keller:
“I will point out that this is a very great crowd and it’s not as you think, made up of just people that have been to Friends of Liberty meetings,” she said. “And nobody needs to be afraid of us. We’re not white supremacists or terrorists. So, thanks again for coming.”
The Faribault Friends of Liberty is a conservative-leaning group that formed in early 2021, which opposes vaccine and mask mandates and the 2020 election results. The forum moderator gave her response after one candidate raised concerns with the speakers the Friends of Liberty previously hosted.
With just a few weeks to go before Election Day, the Faribault Friends of Liberty hosted the final candidate forum in the Fleckenstein Building, this time for the Rice County commissioner District 3 candidates, both newcomers, Samuel “Sam” Temple and Gerald “Gerry” Hoisington. The winner will represent eastern Faribault on the Rice County Board of Commissioners.
The majority of the forum was relatively frictionless.
Following the Friends of Liberty format, Keller gave five questions of her own, before handing it off to the audience. While Hoisington has been endorsed by Friends of Liberty, the audience was assured that no unfair advantages were given to either candidate.
As for the standard introductions, Temple shared his proudest accomplishment of, “revamping Northfield Public Broadcasting,” and Hoisington shared his, which is working his way up to construction superintendent and raising his nine children.
Then, it was off to the races, with Hoisington taking the reins for first question. Each candidate was asked how they, as county commissioners, would, could or should do to promote entrepreneurship and small businesses.
“Online shopping has really changed the parameters of our tax base,” Hoisington said. “As we lose brick and mortar stores, the tax base of that is also lost. And I know that a lot of that’s being shifted to farmers and they’re picking up the slack. And I don’t have an answer for that. But I know that anything that’s passed down onto the farmer will eventually get passed onto consumers.”
Temple said the county needs more affordable housing options.
“Essentially what the county can do is be less-passive stewards for the business community,” he said. “We can try and connect people with more jobs, trying to foster more housing. Because, the truth is, we have thousands of people coming in to work in Faribault every day and we have thousands of people commuting out of Faribault to work every day. … So, by increasing housing – housing that people can afford, housing that people want to live in – we can better encourage employment in Faribault and retain the full benefits of people being employed in Faribault.”
Each candidate was asked their greatest strengths and weaknesses. Hoisington said his strength is his fiscal responsibility, his collaboration skills and his experience. He said his greatest weakness was technology and earned some laughs from the audience as he said his, “kids are first and foremost to tell” him.
Temple said his greatest strength is empathy, which helps him to see problems from another’s perspective, especially considering the privilege he’s had throughout his life. He said his biggest weakness was his lack of life experience, the fact that he can’t speak Spanish or Somali and having never known what it’s like to be discriminated against for his skin color, sexual orientation or gender identity.
Both candidates agreed that the biggest challenge facing the citizens of Rice County is they economy.
The first audience question brought two hot-button buzzwords to the forefront of the conversation: equity and inclusion.
“We cannot expect a student at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind to be able to walk downtown, look at the signs – written in English on a flat surface – and expect them to be able to navigate around town,” Temple said. “To give them equal opportunity would be to simply say, ‘Here’s a sign. We provided a sign. Everyone has the same sign.’
“Equity is saying, in order for that individual to be able to get the information that we want them to receive, we need to make that sign available in Braille, or have an audio description, or provide some kind of service so that they receive what information we are attempting to give them.”
Hoisington approached these ideas from a different perspective.
“Equity does not necessarily mean equality,” he said. “I would like somebody to explain to me what they mean when they say equity. Equity is a term that’s been tossed around a lot. Equity in schools, from what I understand, is associated with critical race theory. And it’s not equal. I mean, I believe everyone should have equal opportunities and it’s not – the question isn’t about that – but I think there’s some misinformation about what that really and truly means.”
Candidate contention
After several questions about taxation, fiscal responsibility and voting in favor of the majority and not the vocal minority, all of which each candidate agreed on, a contentious issue arose. The question was fairly simple, but the answers were anything but: “How will you propose to pay for everything you think the county should do?”
“I think we’re here to serve and respect and give people the opportunities so that they can thrive on their own,” Hoisington said. “So, I don’t think the county should be involved in a lot of programs and I don’t think the county should be a program of entitlement. I think, if people are in need, I’m the first one to help out. But I think the entitlement mentality that’s developing, and the socialistic thoughts are crippling what America really is.”
Temple said he proposes we pay for projects, “the same way as any public entity”: responsible taxation. Then, for the first time, Temple gave Hoisington some opposition.
“I do want to push back on something that Mr. Hoisington brought up and that is the idea of entitlement,” he said. “That’s a word that’s thrown around a lot to describe people on government assistance, whether it’s Social Security, food stamps, some sort of medical-assistance program. The notion that someone living off of welfare or government assistance alone, living happily not working, is a myth. There is no factual evidence to suggest that anyone is a quote, unquote welfare queen. And that is dangerous to assume that people in our community are taking advantage of such a system, when there is zero evidence to support such a state of affairs.”
Although the event was not a debate, Hoisington gave some rebuttal to Temple’s statements.
“I don’t know how you can say that there’s zero proof of that,” Hoisington said. “I personally do know some people that have been into that system and they know how the system works and they’ve taken advantage of it. So, I don’t see how you can tell everybody out here there is zero proof of that.”
Temple responded:
“If you have reported them to the authorities or anything like that, I mean, I’m sure they’d be more than welcome to take up a fraud case,” he said. “But this is something that’s been talked about for the last 40 years and there is no statistical evidence to suggest that anyone or any group are taking advantage of welfare poverty programs for their own benefits.”
Final words
Although Keller was about to wrap things up, Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek suggested each candidate give a closing statement. Temple took a moment of silence and removed his glasses.
“I appreciate any opportunity to address a group and discuss Faribault,” he said. “This is the place that I love. This place is essential to who I am and how I view the world.
“In researching the Friends of Liberty and understanding who had visited in the past and what ideas they might represent, I had some concerns. I know many of the people who attend these meetings to be good people. I was concerned about some of the people invited to these meetings. In the last year, the Friends of Liberty have hosted the likes of Bradlee Dean and Ron Branstner.”
Keller interrupted Temple.
“Who’s Ron Branstner?” she asked. “Where did you get that information?”
Temple informed her that the information was publicly available on the group’s website (FriendsOfLibertyMN.com).
“Ron Branstner visited last year and discussed an anti-globalist agenda,” Temple continued. “Ron Branstner was part of the Minutemen Civil Defense Corps vigilante group that guarded the southern border and associates with a group of connections to white supremacist and neo-Nazi organizations. I don’t know what was discussed (with) the Rice County Friends of Liberty, but that is a deeply concerning ideology.
“And I would caution Friends of Liberty, listening to Ron Branstner and listening to Bradlee Dean, who was the founder of an anti-gay hate group called You Can Run but You Can’t Hide. He was denounced by the Minnesota Catholic Conference and blames homosexuals for the Holocaust and is in favor of criminalizing sodomy in the state of Minnesota. I believe many of the people in this room to be good people. I know you to be good people. I hope you are cautious about who you make company with. Thank you.”
Hoisington then gave his closing remarks.
“I got into this race because I care about the people of Rice County,” he said. “I care about our country and I’m passionate about it. I’ve come to believe if we want to make changes in our government, we need to start at the county level.
“I also thoroughly believe you put good people in these positions and life is going to be better for all of us. I was not looking for a job. I’m 67 years old. But I am passionate about what’s going on in our country. And I am not going to be on the sideline watching what’s going on in our country. I’m going to get in the middle of the fray.
“And that’s why I’m here. I want to be the representative for District 3. I want to be a county commissioner and I think I could be a very good county commissioner. I’ve got experience. I’ve got compassion. I’m a hard worker. Honest. Get to know me, GerryHoisington.com. Get to know both of us.
The people in District 3 have a stark decision to make. I mean, Sam and I — I applaud Sam. He’s articulate. He’s well-spoken. And he’s running a clean campaign and I appreciate and applaud him for that. But we have a decision to make.”
Keller, in an email to the Daily News after the forum, objected to Temple’s statements.
“No one person represents the other, and if he uses the views of one person to smear and slander us as a whole, he is the one who is dishonest and shouldn’t be trusted,” she said. “Should we assume that he personally endorses all content and speakers that he allows on Northfield Public Television? He has now spoken at a Friends of Liberty event, does that mean he is now associated with our group?”
Temple clarified afterward that he knows those in the group to be good people who do not necessarily believe the ideologies of the group’s speakers.