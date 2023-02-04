Murder, infidelity, lies and secrets are hardly laughing matters, but the play, “Wrong Window,” makes it hard not to at least crack a smile.
Director Patrick Braucher and Assistant Director Jordyn Tesch are getting ready to unveil their take on this spoof of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” Feb. 10-18 at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
The show would likely fall somewhere in the realm of PG-13 if it were on the big screen, due to some mild profanity, sexual references and violent themes. This is expected for those familiar with Alfred Hitchcock’s suspenseful works.
“There’s going to be a lot of jump-scares, sneaking around, hiding,” said lead actress Amber Holven. “There’s a lot of one person walking in one door and another person walking out of another, you know, like narrowly crossing paths.”
The play begins with Marnie Elbies, played by Holven, returning to her 10th-floor New York apartment, after having spent a year in Los Angelas working on her crime novels. She’s also back with her husband, Jeff, played by Ron Hager, after taking a simultaneous yearlong break.
“She’s back in New York, kind of rekindling her romance with her husband and getting reacquainted with her neighbors,” Holven said. “Her neighbors are a very big part of the story. … Marnie is a bit of a nosy Nellie, so she unabashedly stands in front of the window and watches her neighbors fight.”
The neighbors are named Thor and Lila Larswald, played by Tim Vizina and Courtney Kryzer. They live in the “mirror apartment,” giving the Elbies a perfect view into the Larswald’s drama.
This free entertainment serves as a bonus for the Elbies, especially Marnie. That is, until she comes across a “missing” poster of Lila on her way home.
A visit from Robbie and Midge Smith — the Elbies’ best friends played by Matt Svestka and Sabrina Roehrick — is interrupted by a loud fight between the neighbors.
It’s obvious to Marnie what happened to Lila: Thor killed her. After all, she’s written this story dozens of times, as she points out to Jeff.
Jeff is apprehensive about pointing fingers so quickly, and takes some convincing. Meanwhile, he has his own secrets that he’s hiding. Most of the characters have something going on behind closed doors.
Theater enthusiasts have just two weeks to find out the characters’ secrets and discover the fate of Lila. The Paradise Community Theatre will stage six showings between Feb. 10 and 18.
A new level
“I’ve worked with almost everyone in this cast before; I’ve seen everyone on stage,” Holven said. “Everyone is brought to a new level, a new place. There are some specific characters that are so wonderful, and the actors playing them are so amazing.”
Among the not-yet-mentioned characters is the ditzy handyman, Loomis, played by Zeke Brooks. This show is Brooks’ biggest role, having worked his way up from the tech guy at the Paradise.
“I did a lot of stuff upstairs in the light booth and sound,” he said. “I’ve done pretty much everything backstage before this. I’ve actually worked with Patrick as a background person in ‘Young Frankenstein.’ With Patrick, I feel confident that I have what it takes, because he wouldn’t give me the role unless he thought so.”
Brooks also had other praise for Braucher’s directing.
“He has a good way of collaborating with all the actors,” he said. “If he’s not sure how to do something, he’ll just ask what we we think. … He’s more open to feedback, which I think is really fun. He also makes sure everyone is comfortable on stage, when it comes to physical stuff.”