Wrong Window 1.JPG

A major motif in “Wrong Window” is the duality between apartment windows, which serve as the main characters’, Marnie and Jeff Elbies, source of entertainment. From left, Marnie Elbies (Amber Holven), Jeff Elbies (Ron Hager) and Midge Smith (Sabrina Roehrick) watch and listen to their neighbors have a vocal argument. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Wrong Window 2.JPG

Secrets and lies plague the Elbies’ home life. Jeff Elbies (Ron Hager) is seen holding an envelope from view of his wife, Marnie Elbies (Amber Holven). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Murder, infidelity, lies and secrets are hardly laughing matters, but the play, “Wrong Window,” makes it hard not to at least crack a smile.


Wrong Window 6.JPG

Thor Larswald (Tim Vizina) yells at Jeff Elbies (Ron Hager). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Wrong Window 7.JPG

Robbie Smith (Matt Svestka) brings his hand to his cheek in thought, while wearing an ill-fitted glove. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Wrong Window 4.JPG

Midge Smith (Sabrina Roehrick) flirts with the oblivious handyman, Loomis (Zeke Brooks). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Wrong Window 5.JPG

Midge Smith (Sabrina Roehrick) and Marnie Elbies (Amber Holven) peer cautiously into a door before they enter the scene. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Wrong Window 3.JPG

Director Patrick Bracher and Assistant Director Jordyn Tesch (left) give directions to the cast in the weeks leading up to the play. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments