Fraudulent calls, catalytic converter thefts, and knowing when to report concerns were just some topics of concern for local residents Wednesday morning.
Buckham West hosted an opportunity for community members to visit with new Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin.
Sherwin visited with seniors in the center’s coffee shop before participating in a discussion with attendees about issues and concerns regarding public safety in Faribault.
A former member of the Rochester Police Department for over 20 years, Sherwin took the position of chief from the retiring Andy Bohlen.
He told the handfuls of attendees gathered in the senior center’s conference room that he has officially been with the local police department for three months and one day.
Sherwin said he never intended to be a police officer. He started his career as a meteorologist. Though he had a great interest in science, Sherwin said he decided it wasn’t something he wanted to do as a career anymore.
The police department was hiring in his place of residence at the time, Wichita, Kansas, so he joined. In Rochester Sherwin advanced from patrol officer to captain, and for a time served as its interim police chief.
After hearing Bohlen was retiring, Sherwin said he began thinking about the knowledge he had about Faribault.
Other than driving through the city while on his fishing trips and attending many baseball games, Sherwin said he knew the Faribault Police Department had a good reputation.
Sherwin still resides in Rochester but is building a home in the city of Faribault.
“I am very pleased with my decision to apply as police chief here,” Sherwin told attendees. “There are great police officers here, and they are very multi-talented. They can work anywhere.”
From arresting criminals to stopping at lemonade stands and interacting with children, Sherwin said he couldn’t be more proud of the work officers are doing.
“They are not my officers. They are your officers,” Sherwin said.
In discussions about carjackings, catalytic converter thefts and burglaries, Sherwin reminded attendees to always be aware of their surroundings.
“Never let your guard down, and keep an awareness of what’s around you,” Sherwin said. “Never assume you’re immune to crime.”
While officers work hard every day to reduce crime, Sherwin said there are measures residents can take to reduce crime, like locking their vehicles and keeping their garage doors shut.
One attendee asked Sherwin about how recruiting to fill new and anticipated vacancies is going. Sherwin said the pool of applicants is not that strong, as he believes many young people are not as interested in the career.
“Policing requires you to see the best of humanity, and the worst,” Sherwin said. “I won’t sacrifice quality just to hire someone. But right now, we are short officers on our team.”
One of Sherwin’s many goals is to make sure officers represent all of the Faribault community.
Sherwin also gave examples of some instances on when to call to 911 and when to dial the non-emergency number.
He assured attendees 911 is appropriate to call for most things, especially when it involves a threat to public safety or makes the caller feel uneasy.
Sherwin said many community members, city administrators and city council members have done a good job supporting public safety. He also encourages residents to thank police officers for the work they do while seeing them out and about.