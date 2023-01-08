The Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition is holding a community conversation about mental health and substance abuse on Tuesday evening at Buckham Memorial Library.
Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128.
The Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition is holding a community conversation about mental health and substance abuse on Tuesday evening at Buckham Memorial Library.
Coalition members will cover trends, resources, and perceptions about mental health in both youth and adults. This is hoped to be the first community conversation event among many to come to Rice County.
Martha Lundin, youth engagement coordinator with Healthy Community Initiative, sees this event as an opportunity for young adults to be heard by adults in their lives.
“Young adults want to be heard and taken seriously,” Lundin said. “And they want adults to talk to them as the young adults they are. Similarly, I hear from parents that they don’t know where to start when it comes to conversations about mental health or substance use. I am hopeful that this will be an opportunity to expand conversations about wellness throughout the Faribault community.”
The event comes on the heels of the release of data from the Minnesota Student Survey.
Among ninth-grade students, according to Lundin, 34% reported feelings of depression. That’s up from 20% in 2019 20%. Among 11th graders the percentage who believe binge drinking is harmful dropped to 67%, down from 84% in 2019l.
“I think there’s a mix of hope and concern with these results,” said Lundin. “What we see in each set of results is the overwhelming majority of young people who report not only that they know parents would disapprove of underage drinking and other substance use, but also that more than 90% of high schoolers believe parents should set clear expectations about drinking and substance use.”
Lundin emphasized the value adults’ opinions play in young adults’ lives. However, Lundin also points to a generational divide where adults don’t believe they’re respected by young adults, and vice versa.
“I am hopeful that this will be an opportunity to expand conversations about wellness throughout the Faribault community,” Lundin said. “I’m deeply grateful to Buckham Memorial Library for their willingness to provide space for this event.”
The trajectory of the Coalition’s potential events will be shaped by the success of Tuesday’s community conversation.
