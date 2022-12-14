Faribault’s city property tax levy is increasing, but the city’s tax rate is decreasing for a fifth consecutive year.
That means property owners whose property values did not change will have a decrease in their city property tax bills, city Finance Director Jeanne Day explained before the City Council approved a final 2023 budget and tax levy Tuesday evening.
But many homeowners saw their values jump and are therefore seeing a tax increase. That prompted a heated exchange between the mayor and an upset homeowner at the council’s public hearing.
Brian Peterson said his city tax bill is going up 13.5%.
“I can kind of afford this. I don’t like it. I don’t want to afford it.” he said. “Other people can’t. The economy is tough right now.”
He questioned some of the city’s planned capital expenditures, including replacing vehicles and adding a book drop drive-thru outside the library.
“Enlighten me what 13.5% is going to do for me tomorrow, a week from today and a month from today,” he said.
Voices were raised as Peterson repeatedly interrupted Mayor Kevin Voracek’s response.
“Our staff has done a very good job of keeping property taxes low,” Voracek said.
After some interjections, the mayor told Peterson his taxes went up, because his property value increased, and that value is not in the city’s control.
“Our city taxes (tax rate) are going down,” Voracek said. “If your value did not go up, your property taxes would go down this year.”
The city’s tax levy will grow by 5.9% to $11.18 million. City leaders trimmed the increase back by $20,000 since the preliminary maximum levy was set in September.
The tax levy pays for nearly half of the city’s operating expenses, according to data from Day. The general fund operating budget was set Tuesday at $19.6 million. Increasing city staff wages and benefit costs is the largest driver of growing operating expenses — adding up to over $521,000.
Tax rate is a jurisdiction’s tax levy divided by its net tax capacity (the overall taxable value of the jurisdiction). The city’s tax capacity jumped by over $3.2 million, resulting in a 4.4% decrease in its tax rate.
But only 9% of the growth in the city’s tax capacity was due to new development. The remainder was from assessed value increasing on existing property.
Values also are climbing more for residential properties than commercial properties.
This all means many homeowners are seeing a tax increase, despite the declining tax rate.
For the owner of a median-valued ($206,500) house, a 10% increase in value equates to about a $24 tax increase, and a 20% value increase means a $131 tax increase, according to city estimates. The city is just one of three primary property tax authorities, along with the county and school district.
Property owners should also expect a small increase on their water, sewer, and stormwater bills. The city is raising both its base rates and consumption-based rates. For the average homeowner, Day said the rate increases will add up to about $48 for the year.
Council members had reviewed levy and budget components at multiple prior workshop meetings and approved them with little further discussion Tuesday.
“I am very happy with this,” Councilor Tom Spooner said. “There are many things that go into the budget overall. I know that taxes are going up. Cost of groceries and everything is going up. City staff has done a great job keeping costs down for our city.”
Councilor Royal Ross asked how the city's levy increase compares to other cities. Northfield's tax levy is jumping 18.5%. Owatonna is proposing a 9% increase.