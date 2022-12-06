Opportunities are available for Faribault residents willing to serve their city.
The city of Faribault has a total of 20 different advisory boards and commissions for local volunteers to join.
The city of Faribault is hosting a board and commission recruitment event on at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3 Ten Event Center. Representatives of all 20 boards and commissions will be in attendance.
"It's an opportunity for people to see why they should join a board or commission," Mayor Kevin Voracek said.
Anyone interested in joining a board can apply. Members are appointed by the City Council.
The posts have different lengths ranging from two to six years, with most falling within three to six years. The tree board is the exception; it has no set terms. Openings appear when members retire or wish to not renew their service for another term.
"Because of this, we're always recruiting," said City Clerk Heather Slechta, who oversees the function of Faribault's boards and commissions. "There's an ebb and flow on these boards."
According to Slechta, previous turnout at recruitment events has been good to the city, both with participating members and new faces looking to dedicate their time. Slechta hopes to see similar results this Wednesday.
Most terms end on Jan. 31, making this prime time for recruiting.
Current members of the boards and commissions will be available to provide information and answer questions for potential volunteers.
The Planning Commission has three terms expiring. This commission reviews requests and giving recommendations to the City Council regarding land use, zoning and planning.
The Tommy Allen Youth Endowment Fund has two terms expiring. This board helps determine guidelines for subsidizing youth recreation programs and also develops fundraising efforts.
