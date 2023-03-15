A bystander who restrained a robbery suspect and a teenager who helped save the life of a bicyclist received recognition at the Faribault City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

City honoree.jpg

From left, Anthony Oliver is presented a Community Certificate of Merit by Mayor Kevin Voracek and Police Chief John Sherwin Tuesday at Faribault City Hall. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


City award 2.jpg

Melanie Tschida, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southeast Minnesota, presents a Lifesaving Award to Hunter Conrad alongside Mayor Kevin Voracek Tuesday at City Hall. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments