...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota
and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Initial rain or a wintry mix will quickly
turn to snow by Thursday afternoon. Strengthening northwest
winds and falling temperatures will lead to hazardous travel
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
From left, Anthony Oliver is presented a Community Certificate of Merit by Mayor Kevin Voracek and Police Chief John Sherwin Tuesday at Faribault City Hall. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Melanie Tschida, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southeast Minnesota, presents a Lifesaving Award to Hunter Conrad alongside Mayor Kevin Voracek Tuesday at City Hall. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
A bystander who restrained a robbery suspect and a teenager who helped save the life of a bicyclist received recognition at the Faribault City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Anthony Oliver tackled a 17-year-old who allegedly tried to steal cigarettes and hit employees who intervened Feb. 27 at the Holiday Stationstore in Faribault.
“Mr. Oliver immediately jumped to action, despite the assaultive actions of the suspect and the danger that was presented to him,” Police Chief John Sherwin said before presenting Oliver with a Community Certificate of Merit Award from the Faribault Police Department.
Oliver then restrained the suspect, who allegedly continued to be combative, for two minutes until police arrived.
“Two minutes when you are engaging with someone who is trying to get away or assaulting you is an exceptionally long time,” Sherwin said.
The police said he has watched surveillance footage of the incident and he called Oliver’s actions “truly impressive.”
“Although we don’t encourage our citizens to physically intervene, that’s our job, I’m thankful when they do,” Sherwin said. “(Oliver) clearly assessed the situation and he prevented harm to the employees that were in the store and he also helped us arrest a violent felon.”
Hunter Conrad, who is a lifeguard for Faribault Parks and Recreation, stopped and helped give CPR to a bicyclist who collapsed on a road in Dundas in October.
Conrad was presented with a Certificate of Merit from the American Red Cross. It’s the “highest award given by the American Red Cross to an individual or team of individuals who saves or sustains a life.”
"Thank you for your hard work, your knowledge and your quick action," Mayor Kevin Voracek said to the Bethlehem Academy senior after reading an award citation.
"You changed their future, Melanie Tschida, executive director of the of Southeast Minnesota, said of the man who was saved and his family members. “We recognize this changes your future too. you are a hero.”
Tschida also presented a certificate to Faribault Recreation Superintendent Kevin O’Brien.
"We recognize that it's our instructors and providers of our CPR training that give people these life-saving skills,” Tschida said. To Conrad she added, “Thank goodness that you were willing to use them when you needed to."
Conrad and Luke Sargent, who was the other young CPR provider, also were honored by the Rice County Sheriff's Office in November.