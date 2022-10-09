For 45 years Henry Morgan has measured rainfalls. The wastewater superintendent for the city of Faribault records rainfall measurements for the National Weather Service’s Cooperative Observer Program.
“It’s been a part of my job forever, it seems like,” Morgan said.
Morgan recently received the National Weather Service’s Dick Hagemeyer Award for reaching the 45-year milestone as an observer. The award is given in honor of Dick Hagemeyer who died in 2001 and had a 51-year career with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
Morgan started as an operator in the city’s water reclamation facility and has been the superintendent since 1997.
“It’s a wonderful place to work,” Morgan said. “You always have business.”
His duties include being one of the approximately 8,700 volunteers for the Cooperative Observer Program (COOP).
COOP facilities are stationed approximately every 20 miles across the United States, equating to about 1 per county. The city of Faribault has partnered with the national weather service for over 40 years.
The long-term relationship is a quid-pro-quo. COOP provides the water reclamation facility with instruments used to measure precipitation. The facility then volunteers that information back to the national weather service. The facility is able to accurately measure volumes of water for the city of Faribault, and COOP is given necessary information to properly forecast precipitation and droughts.
“We work with either individuals or organizations that house the weather instruments,” said Michelle Margraf, the observing program leader for the National Weather Service Twin Cities. “We provide the weather instruments to them to take the daily measurements and they volunteer to provide the measurements to the National Weather Service.”
COOP goes beyond just local contributions. The volunteered information from the Faribault water reclamation facility is collected and recorded in climate record. Observations are shared on the state and national level and documented in climate archives. Margraf describes these small-town observations as the “bedrock of the nation’s climate record.”
Margraf said the National Weather Service is thankful for Morgan’s work and the longstanding relationship between the city of Faribault and the National Weather Service.
“We’re just so grateful to partner with them so we have that longtime climate record for Faribault,” she said.
