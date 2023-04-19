A warning to property owners who let their lawns grow longer than allowed: the city of Faribault is about to stop giving out warnings.
At a City Council workshop Tuesday evening, Police Chief John Sherwin asked the council to streamline overgrown lawn enforcement and start issuing immediate citations.
The majority of council members were on board with doing away with the current warning and 10-day waiting period.
City staff will now prepare a revised ordinance for the council to review and approve at upcoming meetings.
Police Department community service officers respond to complaints about and patrol for lawns that exceed the city’s 8-inch height maximum.
Presently the CSOs start with a warning that gives property owners 10 business days to cut their lawns. A warning letter is either hand-delivered or mailed, Sherwin told the council.
Meanwhile “8 inches in two weeks now becomes 14 inches,” Sherwin said.
Currently only when property owners ignore the warning might they receive a citation. The property owner then has 48 hours to cut their grass themselves or the city can hire a contractor to cut overgrown grass and assess the cost to the property owner.
It’s a time-consuming process for the CSOs, Sherwin said, and it can mean an overgrown lawn keeps growing for up to 30 days before it's finally cut.
“Meanwhile the sun is shining, the rain is falling and the grass is continuing to grow,” Sherwin said.
Last year, the chief said his department issued 261 warning letters, conducted 280 follow-up visits, issued 19 citations, and hired a contractor and assessed a property owner three times.
Removing the warning letter and 10-day wait would reduce CSO hours and hopefully the length of time lawns are left to become even more overgrown, the chief suggested.
Sherwin and Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg said more citation fines hopefully also would discourage violations, especially repeat violations.
Sherwin noted that other ordinance violations, such as for parking on the street during a snow emergency, result in immediate citations.
Wanberg said the revised process will need to include an opportunity for property owners to appeal their citation.
When asked about how much a citation will cost a property owner, Sherwin couldn’t provide a number. There is a set fine and the court assesses additional fees, he said, promising to determine the total figure in time for a council vote.
Councilor Royal Ross suggested deferring enforcement until June each year because some property owners might still opt to participate in the No Mow May. Other councilors did not favor that idea, after deciding last month that the movement isn’t all that effective in its stated goal of helping pollinators.
City staff noted it will be mid-May this year before the changes could go into effect following the mandatory reviews at two council meetings and legal notice publication.