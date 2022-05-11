A new Rice County Law Enforcement Center inched a few more steps toward fruition Tuesday night.
The Faribault City Council granted several land use approvals for the proposed jail and Rice County Sheriff offices on the north side of the city.
The county wants to build the center, at an estimated cost of $49 million, on a 109-acre site east of State Highway 3 at 30th Street NW. The site was formerly the Faribault Foods spray fields and now is owned by the county.
The city and Minnesota Department of Transportation are planning to install a roundabout at Highway 3 and 30th Street.
“These projects are moving forward simultaneously with the intention of starting infrastructure work this fall,” City Planner David Wanberg reported in a memo to the council.
Last month, the council approved a land use amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan.
Council approvals on Tuesday included new zoning for the site. A large portion of the site, on which the new center will be located, is now zoned institutional. A large area to the south and a smaller area to the north are now zoned for open spaces.
An area to the north is zoned for potential residential development. And area to the west is zoned for current and potential future commercial or industrial use.
“Not all of this site is needed for the proposed Rice County Public Safety Center,” Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen told the council.
The council also approved plats, which show the proposed layout of the site, and the vacation of no longer needed public easements on the site.
A required conditional use permit for the jail portion of the facility also was approved.
“It will be a secured facility with an appropriate landscaped buffer,” Kuennen wrote in a memo to the council. “The facility will not impose hazards or safety concerns on neighboring properties.”
And the council approved annexing land into the city that will be adjacent to the Law Enforcement Center. The owners of Borchert Motors at 18295 Faribault Blvd. requested an annexation. The property is currently part of Cannon City Township and will become part of the city.
The annexation will allow the property to connect to city utilities once the utilities are extended to the area. The city recently passed a resolution that says, in most cases, the city will not provide utilities to properties that are not in city limits.
A state judge also will need to OK the annexation before it becomes official.
No one spoke at required public hearings on Tuesday, and council members unanimously approved each action with little to no discussion.