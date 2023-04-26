The city of Faribault is setting some restrictions on food truck hours and location, and it will require all food truck owners to register annually with the city.
After discussing the proposed new rules at a workshop last week, the City Council held a first ordinance reading Tuesday. The changes will go into effect after a second reading next month.
Food trucks are already required to obtain a Minnesota license by showing they meet a number of requirements set by the state.
The city registration will require truck owners to prove they have a state license and insurance before they can operate anywhere within Faribault.
“By registering, we will be able to confirm that they do have the proper licensing,” said City Administrator Tim Murray.
Registration will be able to be completed online, and the city will charge a $50 fee for administrative costs.
There was some debate last week over whether to assess an administrative fee and for how much.
“I just think we fee to death people sometimes,” Councilor Sara Caron said.
Given that brick and mortar restaurants must pay city licensing fees, councilors ultimately agreed $50 was appropriate to cover city staff time to oversee and verify the content of the registrations.
All food trucks will be allowed to operate in the city for no more than 21 days per year. Hours of operation also are generally restricted to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., unless an exception is granted for a special event.
Food trucks cannot set up within 250 feet of a brick and mortar food establishment, unless it has permission from that establishment.
Food trucks can set up on a street, in a park, or on other city property only when there is a community event that has been recognized by the city, or if they obtain a permit from the city.
The ordinance also includes language about not impeding traffic, having adequate parking in the area, having proper garbage disposal and not having sound equipment or lights that create a nuisance.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said he received one contact about the changes, coming from a former food truck owner.
“He said we’re pretty much on par with the other cities that are requiring registrations,” the mayor said.