City and county officials have approved tax abatement for a Faribault business expansion and gave preliminary support for abatement for a new drug and alcohol treatment center in Faribault.
The Faribault City Council and Rice County Board of Commissioners met in joint sessions Tuesday to formally approve abatement for Tru Vue and give early support to an abatement request from Midwest Recovery.
Tax abatement relieves a business from having to pay an agreed upon percentage of new property taxes generated by new development.
Tru Vue, a glazed glass and acrylic products manufacturer near the airport, is planning a 70,000-square-foot building expansion and new equipment with more automation. Total investment is estimated at $32 million. Company officials have said the current labor shortage is driving the proposal.
“This project meets our business subsidy goals,” said Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen. “It enhances our economic growth, it supports an existing business, it retains quality jobs, and it supports a private investment.”
The tax abatement agreement approved Tuesday by both governing bodies will waive all new taxes for five years, starting in 2025. The abatement will drop by 5% to 10% over the following five years and expire in 2036. Total estimated savings for the company is $686,000 over the 10 years.
Midwest Recovery
No details were decided Tuesday, but the majority of City Council and County Board members indicated they’d also support a tax abatement request from Midwest Recovery.
The organization is proposing to build a new two-building campus in Faribault. It currently has an outpatient clinic in Faribault and an inpatient facility in Northfield.
Midwest Recovery President Michael McHugh described the location as “down the street” from its present Faribault location in the Depot Square downtown.
The first phase would include an outpatient clinic, as well as a lodging facility, according to McHugh. The second phase would include the inpatient facility and a detox unit.
Kuennen told the city councilors and county commissioners that, while tax abatement is traditionally used to propel economic development, it also may be used to help fill other community needs.
“As long as the project is in the public interest and a public benefit, this tool can be used,” she said.
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said the treatment center is needed in the community.
“As you are aware, we have significant issues with substance use, not only in Faribault and Rice County, but the state as well,” Sherwin said.
The majority of calls to which police respond are somehow driven by substance use and correlating crimes, he said, and the new center would provide a local treatment option.
The chief said a local detox facility, to which police may send people who are dangerously intoxicated, also would be a significant benefit. Officers currently have to take them to a detox facility in Rochester, or put them in jail when they don’t have time to make that two-hour trip.
“Right now we’re either taking a lengthy road trip or we’re putting people in jail who may not necessarily need to be there.”
City counselors and county commissioners agreed there would be a community benefit.
“I think this is something we’ve been looking for for a number of years,” said Mayor Kevin Voracek.
A formal abatement request will come back to the council and the board at a later date.