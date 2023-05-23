A love of history and community are two of the defining traits of Brian Schmidt, who is this year’s Faribault Citizen of the Year Award winner.

Brian Schmidt helped find many of the items on display in the Farmer Seed and Nursery exhibit at the Rice County Historical Society Museum. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)


Brian Schmidt with items recovered as the Farmer Seed and Nursery was being demolished this winter. (Submitted photo)
Brian Schmidt and Gary Meier peer through a hole in the roof of the former Farmer Seed and Nursery while saving cupolas from the building last year. (File photo courtesy of Matt Leister)
Brian Schmidt standing next to a Tilt-A-Whirl car at the RCHS with signage from the Treasure Cave Blue Cheese plant in the background. Schmidt worked at the Faribault blue cheese factory for 11 years out of high school. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

