A love of history and community are two of the defining traits of Brian Schmidt, who is this year’s Faribault Citizen of the Year Award winner.
A resident of Faribault since 1971 and a longtime volunteer with the Rice County Historical Society (RCHS), Schmidt serve’s on that organization’s board of directors. He recently stepped down as the board’s president after four years.
An advocate for helping preserve the history of Faribault, Schmidt has been a driving force for many preservation projects related to some of the community’s most iconic businesses and buildings in recent years.
“For as long as I have been here, Brian has been one of my first calls whenever I need help,” RCHS Executive Director Dave Nichols said. "He’s always willing to jump in and give a hand. He’s helped us set up exhibits, go through collections and whenever we have to dive through an old building, Brian is right there with us. There’s a lot of big projects that we’ve done around here that I don’t think would have gotten done if we didn’t have Brian’s help.”
He added, “Brian is one of those guys who just loves history. For him, there is something about digging up a thing that no one has seen for in 50, 60 or 70 years and being able to show it off and being able to find those hidden bits of history and from what I’ve seen, Brian just lights up. I think it is that hunt for that hidden history part of it that really seems to drive him, and the ability to shine a light on those things that you don’t see very often.”
Jennifer Ellison, a local real estate developer, has worked with Schmidt during renovation projects that have taken place in her properties on Central Avenue in downtown Faribault.
“He is so great about preserving Faribault’s past. He is so passionate about that and saving things rather than have these things go into a landfill,” Ellison said. “Brian’s just an all-around trustworthy guy —always wanting to help preserve history and help others.”
Matt Leister got to know Schmidt while working with him at Malt-o-Meal in Northfield and has worked with him on various historical preservation projects over the years, including the Farmers Seed and Nursery building in Faribault.
“The guy is full of passion and it is a passion that is specifically directed to this town, county and this area and the preservation of history,” Leister said. “It is the effort and the passion that makes him the best candidate for this award.
Deep roots
Schmidt’s has lived in Faribault since age 9, when his family moved from California.
“My mom’s parents lived here in town, so she wanted to be closer to her parents,” Schmidt said.
He attended McKinley School and later Faribault Junior High School and graduated from Faribault High School in 1981.
“I came here in 1971 and we were told about the Fleckenstein Brewery. So my brother Terry and I and a multitude of other north-end kids would go down there to look for old bottles and poke around the ruins. I think that is what really got me going with the history of Faribault.”
His connection to Faribault history continued with one of his first jobs. As a junior in high school, Schmidt participated in a work program at the blue cheese factory in town. After graduation from high school, Schmidt continued to work at the factory until in closed in 1992.
“It was interesting working there because there are hand-dug caves from immigrants who built it for the Gottfried Fleckenstein Brewery,” Schmidt said. “Anytime going up and down the caves it was interesting knowing that someone was previously in there creating the caves for usage with the cheese factory and the Gottfried Fleckenstein Brewery.”
He went on to work at Malt-o-Meal in Northfield and retired in 2022 after being with that company for 30 years.
Helping Historical Society
Schmidt’s link with the RCHS dates back more than 10 years.
“I had been in and out of the RCHS building a few times donating things, and then, in some way it captured my interest to become a volunteer,” Schmidt said.
Some of his recent notable accomplishments was the work he did to help spearhead the placement of vintage signage from area businesses and organizations in the RCHS Heritage and Harvest Halls, helping to restore the vintage Fleck’s Brewery delivery truck and being part of the crew that helped salvage a bounty of artifacts and directing the “garage sale” at the former Farmer Seed and Nursery site.
“My passion is Faribault history and originally we were called to go down there and get some things before they (Farmer Seed and Nursery) went out of business…so a group of volunteers went down there and picked things that we thought were important to save for Farmers’ Seed history,” Schmidt said. “The business closed and sat for a couple of years and then the company out of Rochester purchased the property to build apartments. Matt Leister, Gary Meier and I met the new owners at a meeting in City Hall for preserving the history of the building. We thanked them for investing in Faribault and investing in the history of Farmer Seed, and they let us take more things out of there that we missed.”
There was far more than would fit at the RHS, so they held a sale, so “everyone could have a piece of Farmer Seed history.”
The trips to Farmer Seed and Nursery resulted in a treasure trove of artifacts highlighting the history and impact that the business had on the community. The process uncovered written histories of the business, photographs and even a 1901 catalog written in German. Larger items included a 1911 fanning mill, which separates grain and seeds from the lighter chug and straw, and a 1926 Humphrey Manlift.
The fanning mill was bought by an anonymous donor and being put together by volunteers and will be used at the annual Steam and Gas Engines Show in Dundas. The Humphrey Manlift was claimed by Greg Barta and Terry Barta, who plan to restore the locally made elevator.
“That was a great group of core individuals who helped me help the community,” Schmidt said of others like Leister, Meier and the Bartas. “I just want to reiterate that I really appreciate this award but I can’t do it unless I have that core group of people that follow my interests and to take off on their own things.”
One of his favorite interests is preserving vintage signs.
“I like gas and oil signs … I think now we have over 125 signs at the museum and they all have a connection to Rice County,” Schmidt said. “My forte is signs, but when anybody else needs anything I tried to be here for other people’s ideas and support their needs.”
The Fleck’s truck restoration and the “Fleck’sTravaganza” weekend that he helped organize was another favorite project for Schmidt. He also helped with the naming of the new park downtown to honor the Fleckenstein heritage.
“When a few of us were out there and heard that key on the truck turn for the first time, and to know that the heartbeat was back in that truck again after all that time, I mean what a thrill.”Schmidt said.
Online presence
Another project is the “You Know You Grew Up in Faribault When…” Facebook page.
“Someone else started it on Facebook before I got involved, but I kind of took over and I put up about 90% of the stuff on there about Faribault history,” Schmidt said. “Now we have just over 9,000 followers. The sole reason I do it is that not everyone still lives in Faribault, but everybody still loves Faribault.
“A lot of people comment on my posts, and it is neat to see other people publishing historic things on there and comments on my stuff…it’s a thrill for me to be able to keep adding as much as I can because I know there are still a lot of people who still have that passion for the history of Faribault.”
Ellison also appreciates the connections Schmidt makes through his online presence.
“The reactions that people give him on the items that he is finding is awesome. He gets everyone really excited about history, which can be a tall order sometimes considering how our society today consumes media. This helps them to be able to slow down and get a sense of place."
Nichols added that Schmidt has played a key role in helping elevate the visibility of the RCHS and historic preservation initiatives in the area.
“Out in the community, he’s a great advocate for us. A number of collections and other donations that have come in are squarely on him. They would not have come in if he wasn’t out promoting everything we do down here,” Nichols said. “He is a great advocate and megaphone for a lot of the projects that we do, and a lot of those projects are his idea. We are very lucky to have Brian down here.”
Downtown 'digs'
A big fan of Faribault’s downtown area, Schmidt has gone into several buildings to help save things from organizations and businesses of yesteryear.
“Lately, I’ve been able to get into a few downtown buildings before they remodel and try to save different things and convince the owners to have it at the museum before it gets thrown away,” Schmidt said.
One of those recent “digs” was at the Lieb Building on Central Avenue, which at one time was a mercantile store and shoe store. The building is now owned by Ellison and the group led by Schmidt uncovered many small retail advertisements in a cache under the basement steps.
“We were pulling out artifacts from the 1920s from a business of yesteryear in Faribault. You know how exciting that was…,” Schmidt said.
Ellison noted her appreciation for the lessons Schmidt and his work have taught her regarding the properties she now owns downtown.
“It helps give us a sense of history. Not being from Faribault, it helps us connect too with the buildings that we are owning,” Ellison said. “Your perspective is a lot different when you are not born and raised in Faribault, but then he helps bridge that gap for us. I think as developers and investors in downtown, I think it helps us have a sense of place and community.”
Future preservation
As a recent retiree, Schmidt looks forward to continuing his work with the RCHS as a board member and volunteer. A recent purchase of a metal detector means he will be spending time looking for more treasures under the earth’s surface in the area that will help connect the present with the past.
Schmidt and his wife, Toni, who works in advertising at the Faribault Daily News, plan to stay in this area for the near future but if warmer climates entice a move in the future, you can bet that Schmidt will continue his historical connections.
“If I move somewhere else in the future, I am going to try and get involved with the historical society of that city and help them preserve that community’s history too. I love history,” he said.
Schmidt added, “Sue Garwood (the former RCHS executive director) was a great mentor for me to understand the significance of saving history. Being a volunteer here is being able to help preserve the rich history of Rice County. It’s rewarding for me that all of the sudden the phone rings and they send you off to look at something that someone wants to donate. The thrill is to be able to go on the chase and understand the significance of a piece that is going to be donated to the museum and for me to be able to help preserve it.”
Nichols has worked with Schmidt during his time as the RCHS curator and continues that connection since he recently replaced Garwood as the executive director. He acknowledged the help that Schmidt has provided during that transition.
“It has been helpful to have somebody that has some of the institutional knowledge in a way that I didn’t, to be able to turn to him and ask him how has this been done in the past,” Nichols said.
Ellison also reflected on what made Schmidt such a good candidate for Faribault Citizen of the Year.
“Brian wears his heart on his sleeve. He puts it out there and he is a very genuine person, and you are attracted to his sphere because he is a positive person … making the world a better place one basement at a time, one building at a time and one piece of history at a time.”
She continued, “His genuine willingness to give of himself, his time and his expertise to others in such a selfless way... He expects nothing in return and that is so refreshing. His ultimate gift, aside from the fact of what he does with the history piece of it, is teaching others through his example of generosity and that seems to be the greatest thing that he has given to people around him.”