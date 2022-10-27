State legislators surprised observers earlier this year by adding a provision to a Health and Human Services omnibus bill to legalize the sale and consumption of products containing small amounts of THC, the psychoactive substance contained in marijuana.
One of the most consequential items to come out of an otherwise bitterly polarized and largely unproductive legislative session, the change was considered unorthodox, not only because of how it passed but because it was accompanied with little tax or regulatory framework.
That is leaving local government entities in the lurch. Without any real guidance from the Legislature or state agencies, a patchwork of moratoriums and unique regulatory structures are falling into place.
In some of the region’s small towns and most of its rural townships, businesses selling the products haven’t yet popped up. Kenyon City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said that, after consulting with City Attorney Scott Riggs and Police Chief Jeff Sjoblom, he’s decided not to advise the council to address the issue yet.
“We don’t think, from a retail standpoint, we have enough to regulate it, because we don’t know if anybody will sell it,” he said.
Even in the larger Faribault, regulating the sale of THC-infused products has not been a council priority. City Clerk Heather Slechta said that, while the issue has been discussed at meetings, no draft regulatory framework has yet been considered.
It’s a similar story in Owatonna and St. Peter. In Owatonna, the topic has not even been discusses at at public council meeting. In St. Peter, staff has brought the topic to the council’s attention, but no specific action has been taken.
Outside of the city limits, it’s the county board that would have the authority to regulate the sale of THC-infused products. Most area counties haven’t yet taken action, but Le Sueur County is an exception, having passed a one-year moratorium on new THC businesses. That followed shortly after the city of Le Center had passed its own moratorium.
Le Sueur County Administrator Joe Martin billed the measure as a common sense approach to buy some time, while county officials hope for more guidance from a governor and state Legislature that is set to be on the ballot in a manner of weeks.
If the state doesn’t end up providing that additional guidance, Martin said that moratorium would at least allow time for the county to establish a regulatory framework of its own for any businesses that might wish to sell THC-infused products in rural Le Sueur County.
The city of Waseca has taken a similar step, though not without controversy. Passed by a one-vote margin, Waseca’s moratorium faced criticism both from those who supported the expansion of the industry and those who don’t want THC-infused products in their community.
The Waseca moratorium will grandfather in the three businesses which already sell THC-infused products while preventing any more such businesses from setting up shop in Waseca, or beginning to sell THC-infused products, over the next year.
Among the subjects on which state law is unclear is whether communities such as Waseca have the authority to outright ban THC sales in city limits. The League of Minnesota Cities plans to ask legislators to formally grant local governments such authority next legislative session.
A few local cities are instead embracing the change and moving to tax and regulate the new products. In Northfield, where several businesses have already begun selling THC-infused edibles, the council has enacted a tax and regulatory structure set to go into effect Nov. 1.
“It’s very similar to what we have for tobacco,” said City Clerk Lynette Peterson.
Legislative decision
Last session, Republican and DFL legislators set out to clean up the law surrounding the regulation of products containing small amounts of THC derived from hemp. Congress legalized such products as part of the 2018 Farm Bill and the Minnesota Legislature followed suit a year later with support from both parties.
However, imprecise language in the bill was soon picked apart, leaving the law’s impact inconsistent and largely incoherent.
In a crucial case, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that the Legislature’s legalization of hemp products containing THC did not apply to liquid hemp products. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture moved to bar food products containing THC infusions.
Legislators from both parties became increasingly concerned, not only that the implementation of the law was straying increasingly far from their intent, but also that current laws and regulations didn’t do enough to regulate certain products or keep them out of the hands of children.
As reports popped up of THC-infused products being sold at convenience stores, with packaging mimicking popular candies and snack foods, legislation to place packaging restrictions on THC products and bar sales to anyone under 21 gained significant traction.
Frustrated by the inconsistent legal status of products containing THC, which they saw as putting them at a competitive disadvantage, Minnesota’s hemp industry also secured a provision legalizing edibles infused with up to 5 mg per serving and 50 mg per package of THC.
Minnesota is unapologetically an agricultural state, and while hemp is a new part of the agricultural landscape it’s certainly a growing concern. The USDA’s 2021 Hemp Report showed that Minnesota’s industrial hemp harvest was among the top five in the nation last year.