Members of St. John's United Church of Christ and area residents gathered underneath the setting sun to worship with musicians from South Africa.
The church's summer evening outdoor worship on Wednesday evening featured the music ministry of 29:11 International Exchange. The group — from Cape Town, South Africa — included the Faribault church on its 2022 tour. The group also played at the Nerstrand City Park a few weeks ago.
St. John's UCC parishioner Gloria Kral said she met members of the group three years ago when they played at a service she attended up north. She took the opportunity to share the group's talents with area residents.
"I am so glad to be sharing your music and message with my fellow co-church members," Kral told members of 29:11 following the Wednesday performance. "I am so blessed to know you."
The group's mission is to "facilitate hope and reconciliation through music, cross-cultural relationships, and individual artist development."
Founded by Brendon and Gaylene Adams, Brendon recalls his mother often sighting verse 29:11 in Jeremiah when circumstances "rendered him hopeless" as a child growing up admidst violence and poverty in South Africa. 29:11 aims to lift up its members and audiences "with the call to a higher purpose and greater love."
The group produces, performs and records music across a wide range of genres. According to the 29:11 site, its repertoire features "original works, including a cantata depicting the history of South Africa, as well as fresh arrangements of traditional African songs, Gospel favorites, remixed hymns and pop covers."
29:11 has performed at places like Orchestra Hall, Paisley Park, Dakota Jazz Club and the Westminster Presbyterian Concert Series. Along with exposing others to African music, the group has collaborated with groups like the Minnesota Orchestra, Minnesota Chorale, Dessa, Gauteng Choristers, Robert Robinson, Darnell Davis, Voices of Hope (Shakopee Women’s Prison), and many others.
The group also engages with students of all ages through educational programs at schools. Offerings include musical experiences, workshops, sharing history of Africa, discussing racial injustice and racial reconciliation. To date, 29:11 has made appearances in over 30 primary, secondary and post-secondary schools like Breck, North High School, Concordia University in Saint Paul, and University of Minnesota.
Brendon said cultural exchange is occurring even after the music stops, as musicians are hosted by local families while on tour and build strong relationships with the communities they visit.
Following the performance, Brendon said though the Faribault-Nerstrand area is fairly new to them, they were welcomed by attendee's smiling faces.
"It's nice to exchange music with people other than ourselves, and people that don't look like me," Brendon said. "This is just amazing."