Paint splattered the hands of summer-school students during their field trip to Heritage Bluffs Park on Tuesday. The kids visited the park to repaint the 10 faded posts on the Virtues Trail.
Each post has a mirror on the front and back, which includes the words, “I am...,” along with one of 20 virtues, like, “compassionate,” “beautiful” or “honest.”
The posts were put into place as part of the Virtues Program, a character-building initiative that focuses on treating others with empathy and respect. Since its inception in 1991, the project has been implemented in over 120 countries.
Wanda Holmgren is the art teacher at Roosevelt Elementary who brought the program to Faribault in 2018. She hopes the program can help students unlock their potential and embrace their good nature.
“The project is just like getting people to acknowledge these things in themselves,” she said. “They’re like affirmations, you know, to say, ‘I am gentle and kind.’ Sometimes, if you say it a lot, you believe it.”
Faribault High School senior Belle Bokman, 17, leads the Faribault Public Schools Summer STEAM Helping Hands camp at Roosevelt Elementary. During her camp, she’s taught her students about the virtues and how they can use them to solve conflict and build better relationships and communities.
She and Holmgren share the same hope for the students.
“I hope they take away that they can do things outside, in their community, to help others,” Bokman said. “That’s kind of our whole big thing. Just learning that we can help each other. I hope that they’re excited to come down here and show their families that, ‘Hey, we did this.’”
Joy Culpepper is a member of the Virtues Program steering committee at Faribault Public Schools. She explained why she believes the project is important:
“This is a way to introduce them to virtues, as well as instill in them how they can use them in their everyday lives,” she said. “It’s a way to embolden them to know that they’re worth something. That the virtues are there and make them feel good about themselves, as well as each other.”
Since the project came to Faribault, it was used as the foundation for a progressive initiative encouraging teachers to use positive reinforcement with their students rather that immediate discipline. The former superintendent raised money for a two-day workshop, in which teachers from surrounding elementary, middle and high schools were able to come learn how they can implement the virtues in their classroom.
Each Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Garfield Park, retired teacher Delon Musselman hosts a, “circle” that teaches these skills to anyone for free. Culpepper said that the project is ultimately about empowering parents and teachers to use positive means of communication with children.
“I think you can get more out of a child, if you address them in a positive manner,” said Culpepper. “That is what this is all about. It’s to always address a child in a positive manner. Instead of saying, ‘Hey, don’t do this,’ saying, ‘Here’s how we can be more compassionate to our kids.’”