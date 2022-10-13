chef jeff.jpeg

Jeff LaBeau holds his “World Chef Champion” belt at The Depot in Faribault. (Photo by Tom Nelson)

A part of the community for the past 32 years, Jeff LaBeau has developed a large fan base as the owner and top chef at the Depot Bar and Grill in downtown Faribault. Over the past 18 months, LaBeau has been cooking up a unique side dish to his career that has created a loyal following in world of professional wrestling.

Chef Jeff 1

(Photo by Tom Nelson)
IMG_1271.JPG

Jeff LaBeau (second from right) along with members of his staff in the kitchen at the Depot. (Photo by Tom Nelson)
279367457_10227940191875356_2774605579252767263_n.jpeg

JeffLaBeau (left) works out during a recent practice session in the Twin Cities. (Submitted photo)
chef jeff 2.jpeg

Depot owner and head chef Jeff LaBeau shows his MAW wrestling belt to one of his employees. (Photo by Tom Nelson)

